Home Secretary David Bernhardt at DC's controversial fireworks show: "Personal responsibility" is key

Home Secretary David Bernhardt urged people planning to attend the "Salute to America" ​​celebration on Saturday night in Washington to take "personal responsibility" not to spread the coronavirus.

Bernhardt said he has worked with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who opposes the event as a threat to public health, to address his concerns.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s News Head Quarters," he said attendees will be encouraged, but not forced, to distance themselves socially and wear masks.

"We encourage social distancing. We provide a wide variety of facial coatings, and we have a lot of space in Washington, DC. We have about 800 acres, which is equivalent to 606 soccer fields," said Bernhardt. .

A tribute to the nation's ongoing fight against the pandemic will be part of the festive event, organizers said.

"The American people have shown great courage and spirit, particularly our incredible front-line workers, in fighting this global pandemic, just as our ancestors did in the fight to secure our independence," the White House said in a statement.

According to USA Today, the administration says it will provide hand sanitizer to its guests, including health workers, the military, and law enforcement.

The event will feature music, military demonstrations and airplane flybys, as well as a huge fireworks display over the National Mall.

Bowser, who canceled the city's traditional July 4 parade, said his office had reported to the Department of the Interior that the event violated health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are giving DC residents the same message about any of their outings for the holiday weekend," she said. "Ask yourself, 'Do you need to be there?'

Bernhardt said he is confident that people will attend the event and be safe.

"A key component in deciding what to do, for all people, should be an element of personal responsibility," he said. "If you are someone who is sick or has a highly vulnerable condition, my opinion would be that maybe you should see the huge fireworks display, which will be amazing, from your home right now."

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and nearly 130,000 deaths.