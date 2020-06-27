Home Secretary threatens to withhold state and local government funds on monument protection

"The president said very clearly to these state and local leaders, some of whom have made the determination to let this happen, that it is not a free lunch," Bernhardt said in an interview on Fox News. "We are going to examine all our financing mechanisms for these communities and, to the extent that we have the authority, we will take into account their lack of protection of these monuments."

National protests at the recent death of black men and women at the hands of the police and racial injustice in the United States have led to a re-examination of the Confederate symbols and monuments in the United States today. Protesters in some states have defaced or attempted to tear down statues, arguing they are racist symbols of America's legacy of slavery, as the Trump administration has moved to preserve them.

Trump previously described national monuments as part of the country's heritage, and personally ordered Bernhardt to restore a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike, the only Confederate statue in Washington, DC, after it was demolished last week, two people familiar with the matter previously told to CNN.

"Most of these monuments were placed with acts of Congress, with deliberation, with careful thought placed by artists, and great commemorations to establish them," Bernhardt said Saturday on Fox News. "And they are not simply shot down because someone thinks it would be a good idea to try to destroy our history. We are not going to allow it."