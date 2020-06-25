Home Secretary Warns DC Protesters: If "They Want to Destroy Property … We Will Deal With Them"

Home Secretary David Bernhardt promised Thursday "Your World" that "criminals involved in the destruction of government property will be prosecuted" after protesters in the nation's capital promised to demolish the Emancipation Monument , which represents Abraham Lincoln standing on a recently released black man. .

"The reality is that this is government property and you cannot destroy government property … Bernhardt told host Neil Cavuto, before adding that" we are not going to tolerate this type of activity. A few days ago, we had some people who tried something with this statue [Emancipation Memorial] and the suspects were arrested and will be prosecuted and we will continue to prosecute people. We will also protect these resources. "

TRUMP REQUESTS ARRESTS, PRISON TIME BY VANDALS MONUMENTS TARGET

President Trump declared Tuesday morning that anyone caught destroying monuments or any other federal property can be arrested and face up to 10 years in prison.

Bernhardt said protesters must go through the proper channels if they want the Emancipation Monument or other monuments on federal land to be removed from public display.

DC CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATE WANTS THE STATUE & # 39; PROBLEMÁTICA & # 39; LINCOLN WITHDRAWAL

"The right way, if anyone has a strong opinion on a memorial or statue, is to [request] the United States Congress and have Congress address the issue. Ultimately, it is owned by the people," said Bernhardt . "And there are means by which people can go through to raise, raise, consider and reject or approve their concerns. And that is enshrined in the Constitution and people should take advantage of that."

"But if they come and want to destroy property," added Bernhardt, "they are going to deal with us and we will deal with them severely. We will deal with them with the shipment."

When Cavuto asked Bernhardt what he meant by "dispatched," the secretary replied, "Our law enforcement is in these places. I have asked for a supplement from the National Guard so that I have my eyes and ears on the ground and are there and we want to make sure these facilities are protected.

"Our law enforcement officers are the best-trained professionals in government, in terms of these kinds of occasions. And what they saw earlier this week was a coordinated effort by the Uniformed Division of the US Secret Service, The DC police and the US Park Police And what you will see is that they will move quickly on these issues and … they will drive people away with great … speed. "