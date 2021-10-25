Finally, in August 2021, we were informed that the show is returning with an all-new season 6. Home Town is a series on HGTV that follows Ben and Erin Napier as they restore Southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi. The fifth season of Home Town consisted of sixteen episodes and aired in January this year.

The show has been praised for its “unaffected, down-home charm” and its alternative perspective on home renovation.

Since then, we have had a little watch over the spin-offs. However, an official season has been confirmed by HGTV. Read on to know how many episodes and when the new season will air.

Home Town has Confirmed the Filming of Season 6

While it is not certain when will the sixth season premiere, the new season will be filmed in 2021 or 2022. Ben and Erin have been juggling between their work, family duties, and restorations of Southern homes since 2016.

We will see more of them in the upcoming season. However, the series has been renewed in August this year. So, we can expect it to air in 2022. On the other hand, we are sure to have 20 episodes featuring in the upcoming season.

Home Town had several spin-offs this year. The first spin-off aired on January 4, 2021. It is called Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. The second spin-off series, Home Town Takeover began in May 2021. Although none of the spin-offs has received renewal.

Ben and Erin Napier to Host Season 6 of Home Town Soon

As we look forward to the upcoming season, we want to know more about the series. However, we know for sure that the couple will continue designing homes in Laurel, Mississippi. Home Town might include some guest occurrence this time around.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing what new content will come with Season Six. However, no official details have been released yet about upcoming acting guests in the sixth season.

Content for the Upcoming Season has not been Disclosed Yet

However, we can speculate that the show will be focusing on Ben and Erin going around restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi. We do not have much content for the plotline of the new season. But, we can expect it to be much more interesting than the previous seasons.

Home Town might focus on Mae, the daughter of Erin and Ben. There will be some thoughtful scenes brimming in the sixth season of Home Town.

We hope that the producers of Home Town will grace us with an official release date on Season Six. The sixth season is rumored to be released in 2022, but no specific dates have been given yet.

At last, the filming of the sixth season has already begun. We can expect to see the first episode of Home Town in January 2022.