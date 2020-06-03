Homecoming Actress Thought She Lost Liz Allan Role To Zendaya

Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier says she thought she had lost the role of Liz Allan to Zendaya when Zendaya was cast for the film.

Spider-Man: HomecomingLaura Harrier says she thought she had lost the role of Liz Allan to Zendaya. Harrier is a former model and actress and was first recognized for her role as Destiny Evans in the reboot of A life to live. Spider-Man: Homecoming It was her main feature film debut, and since then, she has also played Patrice Dumas in BlacKkKlansman. Most recently, she played the struggling actress Camille Washington in the Netflix miniseries. Hollywood.

Harrier's Liz Allan was Peter Parker's love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although she is not as well known as Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy, Liz Allan has her own story with Spider-Man. Liz made an appearance in the first Spiderman comic number in 1962. The character had no name at first, then it was finally given a name in The Amazing Spider-Man # 4. The character also appeared in Spiderman shows and novels as a secondary character. Liz is also a mutant in certain universes and has feelings for the weblinger. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the driven and popular high school student was on Peter's academic decathlon team, and she was revealed to be the daughter of The Vulture.

Harrier recently sat down for an interview with Net-A-Porter, during which he explained that when he discovered that Zendaya was chosen Spider-Man: Homecoming, she assumed it was because of her role as Liz: "After doing my screen test for Spiderman, before I had heard anything, a few weeks later it became known that Zendaya was going to be chosen, so I thought I hadn't gotten the job. She must have.Harrier explains that he called his agent, who assured him that he was still in the race.

Harrier continues, "I thought it was amazing and revolutionary for Marvel to put both of us in those roles and not be about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York and this is what New York City looks like; Movies should reflect that."Harrier ends by saying that she had a great time filming the movie and that she is now friends with Zendaya. Harrier also mentioned that she enjoyed working on the movie.

In a competitive field and industry, where minorities and POCs have to compete for the same small number of roles, it was a big problem seeing two black leads in a major studio film. Until now, the vast majority of MCU movies have focused on characters portrayed by straight, white men. Exceptions to this are movies like Black Panther, Captain marveland next Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. There are so many superhero stories to tell, and hopefully they'll have more diverse casts.

At the end of Spiderman: HomecomingHarrier's character, Liz Allan, moved in with her mother in the events after her father's arrest, The Vulture. He opened future stories for Zendaya's character, MJ, to portray Peter's romantic interest in future films. Spider-Man: Homecoming was immediately followed by Spider-Man: away from home, and there is a third movie planned for release.

