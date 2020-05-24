Homecoming Review: Season 2 of Amazon Series Explores Mysteries Already Solved

(Ed. Note: This article contains important spoilers for Homecoming season 1, and minor setup spoilers for season 2.)

The first season of Amazon Homecoming It was a masterfully tense thriller, with each episode lasting about half an hour slowly revealing the central mystery of what was happening at the grim Geist Group Homecoming Transitional Support Center for Veterans. Season 1 ended with a spectacled Defense Department auditor, effectively acting as the world's nerdiest black hero, solving the puzzle, but leaving no one better. Between the practically resolved plot and the fact that Julia Roberts was not returning in the leading role she had in season 1, it seemed the creators and showrunners Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who also created the podcast on which the show is based, would become the series in an anthology show.

But that did not happen. Instead, Homecoming Season 2, which launched on May 22, begins right where season 1 ends. While Horowitz and Bloomberg have recruited a stellar cast who are doing their best to regain magic, the season feels fundamentally unnecessary and unsatisfactory.

Photo: Amazon Studios

The seven-episode season begins with Jackie (Janelle Monáe from Moonlight and Hidden Figures) waking up in a rowboat without remembering who she is. Her only clues to her identity are an ID and tattoo that indicate she is an Air Force veteran. That introduction would have much more impact if Season 1 of Homecoming These were not veterans experimenting with a medication that makes them lose all memory of their service, so they will volunteer for redistribution. There's a twist in season 2, revealed very early in his career, and the season never gets past that point. Instead, he goes back in time, then crawls around unnecessarily filling in the gaps since the end of Season 1 and explaining exactly how Jackie got into that rowboat.

Much of the story centers on Audrey Temple (Hong Chau's Watchers and Staff reduction), who appeared in season 1 as a receptionist who somehow effectively expelled Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale from Will and grace and Nobody's teacher), the oily boss of the Homecoming project. The scenes between Audrey and Colin are replayed to show how she manipulated herself in the trust of CEO Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper), who is surprisingly sincere and silly to the head of a company that wins Defense Department contracts.

Chau brings some of the same mixture of gratitude and malice that he demonstrated as Watchers villain Lady Trieu to Audrey, who is desperately seeking power in a company led by skilled and inept men and women who would gladly stab her with a smile if that meant advancing their own careers. Find a kindred spirit in Bunda (Joan Cusack), a high-ranking Defense Department official who sees infinite potential in Geist's memory theft formula. Cusack uses folk charm and a sense of brotherhood to tie Audrey's rise to her own ambitions, quickly taking control of the situation as she contemplates increasingly gruesome uses of the drug.

Photo: Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios

There is great potential in examining how women can compensate for sexism with utter cruelty, but the plot of corporate intrigue is sharing space with too much material that Season 1 is retelling. Walter Cruz (Stephan James of If Beale Street could speak), the veteran who spent most of Season 1 in a battle of wits with Roberts' Homecoming social worker Heidi Bergman, has begun to regain some of his memories. She is now asking questions about her treatment, which could disrupt Audrey's plans.

Walter's story seemed very well resolved at the end of Season 1, and while it's great to see James bring back the same mix of charm and wit that made him excel on the show, his story is unremarkable. It's exciting to watch him slowly put the pieces together as he heads towards the dramatic conclusion to the season, and he does a particularly excellent job in front of Monae as the two try to get information from each other. But the scenes still look like a pale imitation of the same game that Walter and Heidi played during Season 1.

Much of the season feels familiar but slowed down. Discordant music continues to resonate, but new director Kyle Patrick Alvarez does nothing as smart as season 1 director Sam Esmail (Mr. robot), who framed the scenes where Heidi was struggling with her memory in a way that reminded her of cell phone images. Álvarez tries to replicate the effect with a series of split screens showing how multiple plots are colliding, but that technique really draws attention to how disconnected he feels all season.

Photo: Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios

The writers occasionally provide glimpses of the best parts of season 1 as they combine tension, absurd comedy, and an almost Kafka-style examination of bureaucracy's flaws. Highlights include Walter desperately trying to get a Veterans Affairs employee to let him see information about his own treatment, and Jackie volunteered to "try" on Geist to try to get some answers, and then try to run away. from a room when a diffuser starts spraying gas in your room. Turns out, he's joined a consumer test group for air fresheners. But both the laughter and the emotions are diluted in season 2, which never offers anything as good as the pelican that tormented Heidi during season 1, or the search for Walter and a friend to find out if they really are in the suburbs of Florida, and not on some secret government island.

When Leonard learns of the way his company's drug was used on veterans, he insists that all the plants used to make it should be destroyed and production ceased. But when Bunda finds out what happened, she is excited that the drug has worked and that there are no complaints from those exposed. That conflict runs parallel to the heart of the season 2 plot. Homecoming Season 1 worked extremely well, which must have produced a terrible temptation to keep production going. But for both Bunda and Amazon, pushing for more isn't going anywhere.