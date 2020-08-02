Homeless Camps Show Failure of New York's "Soft Love" Approach

With the pandemic emptying city streets, and NYPD focused elsewhere, dirty and filthy homeless camps are popping up across the city, exposing the impotence of the vast social service system that is supposed to that prevents such horrors.

A slum runs under the FDR Drive in lower Manhattan, stretching south from Catherine Slip to Pier 11, in what one resident called "a zombie movie scene."

Security guard Jesse Alberio, 56, who lives nearby, says: “It gets really intimidating! I will not come here at night, "adding that some of the homeless people slipped into his building" and got on the stairs. "

And they are stubborn. Last Sunday, sanitation workers dismantled an East Village camp on Second Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, but the "residents" returned in less than a day.

Locals say the "campers" simply crossed the street, waited under the tent of the Orpheum Theater, and then returned once the city workers left.

They even kept their comforts: a desk, a large headboard, a mattress, along with access to a city phone charging kiosk.

"We had a wonderful 12 hours of peace," neighbor Vanessa Valdés said in an email to The Post. “They came back and rebuilt structures again. . . . What can be done?"

Mike Tarabih, 45, a cook at the nearby B&H restaurant, says: "It's too much. Blankets, beds, furniture. They make apartments on the sidewalk. Customers say, 'No, I'm going somewhere else.'

The day after the police finally broke up and vacated the "Occupy City Hall" homeless camp, Mayor de Blasio declared he had a "zero tolerance" policy; "Anyone who tells us about a camp, we're going to have it boarded right away by Homeless Services, Sanitation, PD. Whatever it takes."

And yet the slums remain (or return after a brief pause), making New Yorkers feel insecure in their own homes and hoods.

Nonprofit workers paid by the city and the city cannot or will not do what is needed. As long as the mayor refuses to see that tough love is the only answer, "zero tolerance" will continue to be more like "acceptance to throw up."