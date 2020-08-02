Homeless man builds camp in front of New School building

It is surely cheaper than a bedroom!

A homeless man lives amid apartment furniture arranged outside The New School & # 39; s University Center building, where outraged neighbors say the only thing he really needs is a bathroom.

The bum moved under a canopy on Fifth Avenue near West 14th Street about three weeks ago, along with an extensive collection of shopping carts packed with tables, chairs, storage boxes, and other things.

The man, who identified himself as George, said his possessions used to belong to "wealthy people in West Village."

“They leave their items and throw them on the sidewalk when they move. So I take the items from the wealthy, "he said.

"I just put them in a shopping cart and brought them here."

George, who appeared to be in his early 50s, said he previously lived on the subway and did "OK" until May, when the system began shutting down for the daily coronavirus-related cleaning of 1 a.m. at 5 a.m.

When asked when he was not living in a city shelter, he said, "The shelter is murder, man. COVID-19 is there."

Clyde Ackman, a New School security guard, blamed the presence of George on Mayor de Blasio.

"We call the police about six times. The NYPD has arrived and, according to NYPD, the mayor said to leave (the homeless) alone, ”he said.

"I cannot bear this. I am boiled during this day and tonight."

A construction worker who works nearby called the situation "insane."

"He is robbing the community by taking up all that space," said the helmet, who identified himself as Frank.

"He defecates right next to the meter (parking), defecates on the sidewalk, urinates there … Sometimes it stinks."

Frank added: “I called the police on Monday. There was poop on the sidewalk. They came twice. Sometimes it hides inside those things. He doesn't come out. He plays like he's not there. "

Dr. Ira Dreacher, an emergency room doctor who lives in the neighborhood, said "it is not good for someone to have him here" and that "the city needs to do more to help the homeless."

"He's urinating on the street, he smells and he's also unhealthy and unsightly," Dreacher said.

"It looks like he's living in a two-bedroom apartment, with no rent."

Marisa Klein, a Chelsea resident who works in the art industry, asked, "Why doesn't De Blasio address the homeless problem? What are the cops doing?

"This guy is leaving his trash everywhere on Fifth Avenue during a pandemic," said Klein, 32.

"You can't help but feel angry and sad about him."

The City Council, the Department of Homeless Services, the New York Police Department and New School did not immediately respond to a request for comment.