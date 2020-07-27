Hong Kong coronavirus: not wearing a mask outside could mean a $ 645 fine

On Monday, Hong Kong's chief secretary Matthew Cheung announced that facial masks would be mandatory in indoor and outdoor public places starting Wednesday, and that criminals will face fines of up to HK $ 5,000 ($ 645), although he did not specify how the new measure would be applied.
People with "reasonable excuses," such as medical conditions or children under the age of two, will be exempt, he added.
"The epidemic situation is critical," Cheung said, adding that the next few weeks are extremely crucial for the city. "We face a high risk of outbreak in the community."
Before Monday's numbers were announced, Cheung said that in the past 14 days, 1,163 new cases had been reported, and the origin of 492 of the infections could not be traced.
The new restrictions are the strictest rules introduced in Hong Kong, which had previously limited public meetings to four people.
When asked why the city did not impose a complete blockade, as other places around the world have, Cheung said doing so would be too inconvenient and said he thought the current measures were appropriate.
Sophia Chan, Hong Kong's health secretary, said authorities were aiming to expand the tests. They planned to test vendors in 300 markets and around 14,000 minibus drivers.
Hong Kong outbreak
Despite Hong Kong's proximity to mainland China, where the first coronavirus cases were reported, the city has managed to keep its case count relatively low.
That success has been attributed to strict border regulations that prevent non-residents from entering the city, efficient tracking of contacts, and residents' willingness to practice good hygiene, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Earlier this month, authorities restricted the meetings to no more than four people, closed beaches, and demanded that restaurants close after 6 p.m., although take-out food was allowed to continue.
On Sunday, the Hong Kong Department of Health imposed new measures requiring crew members of cargo ships entering Hong Kong to remain on board during the ship's stay in Hong Kong waters.
Flight crews must also submit a negative coronavirus test result 48 hours before boarding a flight to Hong Kong.
CNN's Chermaine Lee and Isaac Yee contributed to this report.