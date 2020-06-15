Hong Kong Disneyland, closed for five months due to Covid-19, is ready to reopen

Hong Kong (CNN) – On June 18, Hong Kong Disneyland will become the second Disney park in the world to reopen.

One of the smallest Disney theme parks, closed on January 26 due to the global coronavirus crisis and has remained closed ever since, with a few exceptions, namely its hotels and some restaurants on-site.

Shanghai Disneyland was the first park to reopen, and welcomed guests on May 11. Its reopening gave clues to what Disney parks would look like worldwide after the coronavirus, with compliance with social distancing regulations and guests and employees (also known as cast members) sports masks.

And it seems that Hong Kong Disneyland will follow similar procedures.

Guests must book online up to seven days in advance to maintain crowd control. Upon arrival, they must undergo temperature controls and wear face masks.

Magic Access members, who hold annual park passes, will have priority in booking reservations.

"We are proud to be part of the Hong Kong community, which has worked hard and demonstrated strength in how it managed the pandemic," Stephanie Young, managing director of the park, said in a statement.

Another important component of the Disney experience, character interactions, has changed for the coronavirus era. For now, guests won't be able to have close experiences like photography with Mickey, Minnie and company, but they will be able to enjoy socially distant activities like shows.

Since the virus was first identified in January, Hong Kong quickly adopted social hygiene measures. Currently, the city has registered only 1,110 cases and only four deaths.

While waiting for the crowds to return, Hong Kong Disneyland has continued to work on its new attraction, the Castle of Magical Dreams. Although not yet complete, visitors will be able to see the castle's progress as it enters its final phase of construction.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also hard at work on a new "Frozen" themed section, with a themed area around Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the other characters from the current record holder for the highest grossing animated film in history.

Outside of Greater China, however, Disney fans will still have to wait to get their theme park fix. Disney parks in California, Florida, Japan, and France are currently closed.