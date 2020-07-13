Hong Kong Disneyland to close again after surge in coronavirus cases

The complex, which reopened on June 18, is closing after Hong Kong tightened its social distancing measures after a surge of 52 new cases of coronavirus in the city.
Hotels in Hong Kong's Disneyland complex will remain open with "adjusted levels of service," according to the spokesperson.
"They have implemented improved health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and greater cleaning and disinfection," the statement read.
The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days after the company opened its largest resort – Walt Disney World.
Disney World began a gradual reopening of its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is implementing various health measures to reopen safely.
"We are in a new normal," D & # 39; Amaro told CNN Business on Saturday. "The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment."
