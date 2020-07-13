Hong Kong Disneyland to close again after surge in coronavirus cases

The complex, which reopened on June 18, is closing after Hong Kong tightened its social distancing measures after a surge of 52 new cases of coronavirus in the city.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong's Disneyland Park will be temporarily closed from July 15." Disney (DIS) said the spokesman.

Hotels in Hong Kong's Disneyland complex will remain open with "adjusted levels of service," according to the spokesperson.

"They have implemented improved health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and greater cleaning and disinfection," the statement read.

Disney parks and resorts are an important part of the company's business. The unit raised more than $ 26 billion in fiscal year 2019, but was hit hard last quarter due to the pandemic when its operating profit fell 58% compared to last year.

The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days after the company opened its largest resort – Walt Disney World.

Disney Parks Chief in reopening:
The complex, located in Orlando, Florida, opened Saturday despite a growing number of cases in the state.

Disney World began a gradual reopening of its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is implementing various health measures to reopen safely.

Josh D & # 39; Amaro, the new president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, says the complex is safe for guests.

"We are in a new normal," D & # 39; Amaro told CNN Business on Saturday. "The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment."

Florida broke the United States' record for new one-day coronavirus cases. The state Department of Health reported at least 15,299 new cases on Sunday.

– CNN's Jadyn Sham and Sophie Jeong contributed to this report

