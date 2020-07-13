Hong Kong Disneyland to close again after surge in coronavirus cases

The complex, which reopened on June 18, is closing after Hong Kong tightened its social distancing measures after a surge of 52 new cases of coronavirus in the city.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong's Disneyland Park will be temporarily closed from July 15." Disney ( DIS ) said the spokesman.

Hotels in Hong Kong's Disneyland complex will remain open with "adjusted levels of service," according to the spokesperson.

"They have implemented improved health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and greater cleaning and disinfection," the statement read.