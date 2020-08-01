Hong Kong issues arrest warrants for six democracy activists abroad, including US citizens, state media reports

The issuance of the order appears to be the first time that authorities use the new national security law, imposed by Beijing on June 30, to attack activists based outside the city.
The Chinese state network CCTV reported that the six are wanted on suspicion of incitement to secession and collusion with foreign countries, but did not provide further details. In response to a request for comment from CNN, a Hong Kong police spokesman said "the police do not comment on the media reports."
US citizen Chu, who is the managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington DC-based advocacy group promoting Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy, appears to be the first non-Hong Kong citizen to be subject to new security law.
In a Twitter post on Friday, Chu said that by ordering his arrest, China was effectively targeting a U.S. citizen for putting pressure on his own government. "I could be the first non-Chinese citizen to be attacked, but I will not be the last. If I am attacked, any American / any citizen of any nation speaking for HK can and will be, too," Chu said. "We are all Hong Kong now," he added. .
According to Chu's biography, he has lived in the United States as a U.S. citizen for 25 years. In a statement posted online, the United States Chinese Commission, an executive body of Congress that oversees human rights and the rule of law in China, called on the Hong Kong government to repudiate the order and for the United Nations to start talks. urgent on the subject. National Security Law and the deterioration of human rights conditions in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong government defended the law as necessary to protect national security and promised that it would only affect a small number of people.
"The national security law is a crucial step to end the chaos and violence that has occurred in recent months," Carrie Lam, the city's executive director, said in July. "It is a law that has been introduced to keep Hong Kong safe. The legislation is legal, constitutional and reasonable."
Who are the wanted activists?
Law said that since leaving Hong Kong, he had to "cut" his relationship with his family.
"I was prepared when I left Hong Kong to be in exile; but this becomes a reality that still disappoints, incapacitates and scares me. In fact, who can enjoy fear in the face of China's powerful political machine?" he said on social media. "What we can choose is how to respond to this fear: for me, it is with action."
Wong accused the Hong Kong government of applying the law retroactively and said that "the only reason I was asked to 'incite secession and collusion with foreign forces' should be based on my activities before for the NSL to go into effect. "
Laus, who said in a Facebook post that he is in the UK, called the arrest warrant "political persecution" and said he "will continue to express my political opinion freely." He called on the international community to "impose sanctions" on the governments of Hong Kong and China, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Journalist Vanesse Chan contributed to this report.