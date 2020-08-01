Hong Kong issues arrest warrants for six democracy activists abroad, including US citizens, state media reports

All six include US citizen and resident Samuel Chu and Nathan Law, a former Hong Kong lawmaker and prominent pro-democracy activist who fled the city and now lives in London, according to the report.

The issuance of the order appears to be the first time that authorities use the new national security law, imposed by Beijing on June 30, to attack activists based outside the city.

The Chinese state network CCTV reported that the six are wanted on suspicion of incitement to secession and collusion with foreign countries, but did not provide further details. In response to a request for comment from CNN, a Hong Kong police spokesman said "the police do not comment on the media reports."

US citizen Chu, who is the managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington DC-based advocacy group promoting Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy, appears to be the first non-Hong Kong citizen to be subject to new security law.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Chu said that by ordering his arrest, China was effectively targeting a U.S. citizen for putting pressure on his own government. "I could be the first non-Chinese citizen to be attacked, but I will not be the last. If I am attacked, any American / any citizen of any nation speaking for HK can and will be, too," Chu said. "We are all Hong Kong now," he added. .

According to Chu's biography, he has lived in the United States as a U.S. citizen for 25 years. In a statement posted online, the United States Chinese Commission, an executive body of Congress that oversees human rights and the rule of law in China, called on the Hong Kong government to repudiate the order and for the United Nations to start talks. urgent on the subject. National Security Law and the deterioration of human rights conditions in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government defended the law as necessary to protect national security and promised that it would only affect a small number of people.

"The national security law is a crucial step to end the chaos and violence that has occurred in recent months," Carrie Lam, the city's executive director, said in July. "It is a law that has been introduced to keep Hong Kong safe. The legislation is legal, constitutional and reasonable."

The announcement of the arrest warrants comes after Hong Kong disqualified 12 pro-democracy candidates from participating in now-postponed legislative elections, including pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong.

On Friday, the Hong Kong government announced that the survey, to be conducted in September, would be delayed by a year due to concerns about the city's ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. However, activists have claimed that the government is using the pandemic as an excuse to postpone elections to avoid possible loss.

In recent weeks, several countries have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong, including the United Kingdom and Australia. On Friday, Germany joined that list after the city's decision to postpone the elections, according to German Chancellor Heiko Maas.

Who are the wanted activists?

Law, the former legislator and democracy activist who was the leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, said on his Facebook page: "I have no idea what my & # 39; crime & # 39; is and I don't think it's important. These are fabricated charges. Perhaps, in the end, the answer is that I love Hong Kong too much. "

The law fled Hong Kong to London shortly, the national security law went into effect and he said he left for his safety, but promised to continue fighting for the democratic future of the territory. He was elected legislator in 2016, but the Hong Kong courts disqualified him after Beijing enacted a little-used power to "reinterpret" the city's constitution.

Law said that since leaving Hong Kong, he had to "cut" his relationship with his family.

"I was prepared when I left Hong Kong to be in exile; but this becomes a reality that still disappoints, incapacitates and scares me. In fact, who can enjoy fear in the face of China's powerful political machine?" he said on social media. "What we can choose is how to respond to this fear: for me, it is with action."

Other targeted activists include Simon Cheng, a former British consulate employee in Hong Kong who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom after claiming that he was tortured in China and questioned by the secret police about protests in favor of the city ​​democracy, and Hong Kong pro-independence activists Ray Wong, Honcques Laus, and Wayne Chan.

Wong, who was granted asylum in Germany in 2018, said on his official Twitter account that "he no longer advocates for the independence of Hong Kong from mainland China and that he has not said anything related to independence since the implementation of the law. national security. " 1st of July.

Wong accused the Hong Kong government of applying the law retroactively and said that "the only reason I was asked to 'incite secession and collusion with foreign forces' should be based on my activities before for the NSL to go into effect. "

City leader Lam and other Hong Kong officials have repeatedly said the law "will not have a retrospective effect."

Laus, who said in a Facebook post that he is in the UK, called the arrest warrant "political persecution" and said he "will continue to express my political opinion freely." He called on the international community to "impose sanctions" on the governments of Hong Kong and China, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.