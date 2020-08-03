Hong Kong police issue arrest warrant for US citizens amid crackdown on activists

Hong Kong police have issued an arrest warrant for a US citizen involved in pro-democracy activism, part of a broader crackdown on those suspected of violating a new national security law, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Samuel Chu, one of six pro-democracy activists and managing director of the DC-based Hong Kong Council for Democracy, tweeted on Friday that he had woken up to reports that he is a "wanted fugitive."

"My alleged crimes? "Inciting secession" and "colluding with foreign powers" under the Hong Kong National Security Law, "Chu tweeted, adding that he has been a US citizen for 25 years.

Fox News has contacted Chu for comment.

Hong Kong passed the national security law in late June under Beijing's imposition. The law effectively requires the territory to enforce measures decided by the standing committee of China's National People's Congress (APN), a small body controlled by the ruling party.

The law has been widely criticized by the United States and other western nations. Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and, more recently, Germany, have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong to prevent national security law from bringing together activists abroad.

Chu is one of at least six activists named by the Chinese state media who have received arrest warrants. Continental state television channel CCTV said on Friday that Nathan Law, former British Consulate employee Simon Cheng and four others were wanted under national security law on suspicion of incitement to secession and collusion with foreign forces.

All six are currently abroad, according to CCTV. The law fled Hong Kong to the United Kingdom in early July, and Cheng received political asylum in Britain.