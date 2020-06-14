Hong Kong policeman was reprimanded for mocking protesters by singing 'I can't breathe'

The Hong Kong Police have reprimanded one of their officers for sarcastic chants of brutality against the police while patrolling a demonstration on Friday night, according to reports.

Protesters had gathered in Hong Kong's Kowloon neighborhood to mark the anniversary of the first major clashes that sparked civil unrest last year, the South China Morning Post reported.

When the police attempted to disperse the crowd, an officer walked over to a person filming the action and sang, in English, "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe."

The words have been stamped on banners and shouted by protesters around the world following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Hong Kong officer appeared to be taunting the protesters as he followed their protest chants by declaring, "This is not the United States."

Authorities have reprimanded the officer for engaging in activities "not relevant" to his duties.

“The Force administration is concerned and considers that the language used yesterday by the front line police officer (June 12) was not relevant to his duties on (the) scene. The officer has been reprimanded and has been reminded to always present himself professionally and improve his sensitivity, ”a police statement read to the Hong Kong free press.

A police spokesman said officers who have committed a violation of the discipline "will be subject to investigation" and possible disciplinary action.

In a Facebook post, the Hong Kong Association of Journalists condemned the officer's actions and asked the police force to address the "lack of emotional control by front-line officers."