Hong Kong postpones elections for one year, citing coronavirus

HONG KONG – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the government will postpone the highly anticipated legislative elections for a year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Hong Kong government is invoking an emergency ordinance to delay the elections. Lam said the government has the support of the Chinese government to make the decision to hold the elections on September 5, 2021.

"The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult decision I have had to make in the past seven months," Lam said at a press conference.

"We want to guarantee equity and public safety and health and we must ensure that the election is held in an open, fair and impartial manner. Therefore, this decision is essential, ”he said.

The postponement is a setback for the pro-democracy opposition, which hoped to capitalize on the disenchantment with the current pro-Beijing majority for profit. A group of 22 lawmakers released a statement before the announcement accusing the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to delay the vote.

"The incumbent pro-democracy legislators, who represent 60 percent of the public opinion, collectively oppose the postponement and emphasize the responsibility of the SAR government to do everything possible to organize appropriate anti-epidemic measures to hold elections in September as scheduled. " he said, referring to the official name of the territory, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"Otherwise, it amounts to uprooting the foundations of the establishment of the SAR."

The city of 7.5 million people has had an increase in coronavirus infections since early July. Hong Kong has recorded 3,273 infections as of Friday, more than double that of July 1.

The government tightened restrictions on social distancing, limited public gatherings to two, and banned dining in restaurants after 6 p.m.

The run-up to the elections had been closely watched after a national security law that came into effect in late June stipulated that candidates who violated the law could not run.

The new law was seen as Beijing's attempt to curb dissent in the city after months of pro-democracy and anti-government protests rocked Hong Kong last year by a controversial, but now withdrawn, extradition bill that would allow for the shipment of suspects to the mainland. Test.

The months-long protests plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis, with violent clashes between protesters and police. More than 8,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests since June 2019.

Dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government helped the pro-democracy bloc achieve a landslide victory in the district council elections last November, a boost the opposition hoped to achieve to win a majority in the legislature.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a radio program in the United States on Thursday that elections in Hong Kong "must proceed on time."

"The people of Hong Kong deserve to have their voice represented by the elected officials they choose in those elections," he said. "If they destroy that, if they tear it down, it will be another marker that will simply prove that the Chinese Communist Party has made Hong Kong a more Communist-run city."

China's Foreign Ministry insisted Friday that Hong Kong's legislative elections are an "internal affair."

"It is the responsibility of the Hong Kong SAR government to ensure that the elections for the 7th Legislative Council are held in a safe, orderly, fair and just environment," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. "We believe that the Hong Kong SAR government will proceed from the current anti-epidemic situation in Hong Kong and will handle the relevant issues in accordance with the law."

On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates, including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, were disqualified from running for failing to comply with the city's mini-constitution or swearing allegiance to local and national governments.

"Beyond any doubt, this is the most outrageous election in Hong Kong's history," Wong said at a press conference on Friday. "I want to emphasize that no reasonable man would think that this electoral ban is not politically driven."

"Beijing has organized multiple events to prevent the opposition bloc from taking the majority in the Hong Kong legislature," he said.

The postponement sparked criticism from the New York-based Human Rights Watch group.

"Postponing the September elections for a year is a cynical move to contain a political, not a public health, emergency. This simply allows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to deny Hong Kong people their right to choose their government, "said Sophie Richardson, the group's director in China.

"Without making any attempt to seek alternative voting methods, or to ensure that all voting rights are respected, Lam and his sponsors in Beijing are simply masking the repression in the guise of public health," he said.