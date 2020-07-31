Hong Kong postpones legislative elections for fear of coronavirus





At a press conference, Hong Kong Executive Director Carrie Lam said the move to postpone the Legislative Council elections, scheduled for September 6, was the most difficult decision she had made in the past seven months. He added that he had the support of the Chinese central government to make this decision.

Lam said the delay was necessary to protect public health and ensure fairness in elections.

Virus infections have risen rapidly in recent weeks, after dropping to zero daily transmissions in June, and health officials have warned of a possible crisis if left unchecked.

But pro-democracy figures had received news of a possible delay in key polls with dismay, accusing the government of wanting to avoid a potential loss after China's imposition of a new national security law in the city, banning secession. , subversion, terrorism and collusion. with foreign forces