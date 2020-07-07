Hong Kong schools said to remove books that violate the new law as police powers expand

The Bureau of Education on Monday ordered schools to review all reading materials in the curriculum. The move comes on the same day that the police received new expansive investigative and surveillance powers over the territory and its citizens, including the Internet and publishing platforms.

"If any teaching material has outdated content or involves all four offenses under the law, unless they are being used to positively teach students about their national security awareness or their sense of safeguarding national security, otherwise they involve Another serious or social crime and a morally unacceptable act should be eliminated, "the Education Bureau said in a statement.

"The school administration and teachers should review all learning and teaching materials in a timely manner, including books," the statement added.

The national security law dramatically expands the powers of local and continental authorities to investigate, prosecute, and punish dissidents. It criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers and those who are convicted of such crimes can face sentences of up to life in prison.

Part of the new law includes the introduction of "national security education" in schools and universities. The last time Hong Kong tried to introduce Chinese civic education into local schools in 2012, tens of thousands of people protested on the streets, arguing that it constituted continental propaganda.

The directive for schools comes after several political activists allegedly obtained their books removed from the city's public libraries over the weekend.

Public libraries suspended the loan of various titles, and the library's website listed them as "under review" on Saturday, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

Among the titles are two books written by Joshua Wong, Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy activist who helped lead the 2014 Umbrella Movement's massive protests, and one by pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Wong said the city's fundamental rights were being eroded.

"If national security freedom still exists under national security law, why was the book I published while still in high school banned from the Hong Kong public library?" he said. "It is no longer just about political rights. It is not just about the rights of protesters. It is about the freedom or fundamental freedom that we all cherish in this city, which is already eroding and fading."

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the handling of the Hong Kong Chinese Communist Party "Orwellian" and said in a statement that the "destruction of free Hong Kong continues."

With the ink barely dry on the repressive National Security Law, local authorities, in an Orwellian movement, have now established a central government national security office, began removing critical books of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) from the shelves Libraries have banned political slogans, and now require schools to impose censorship, "it said in the statement.

"Until now, Hong Kong flourished because it allowed free thought and freedom of expression, under an independent rule of law. No more."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed concerns that the law undermines people's freedom, saying instead that it "will restore stability" and help its residents "exercise their rights and freedoms, without being intimidated or attacked. "

"Instead of spreading fear, the law will really remove fear and allow Hong Kong people to return to a normal peaceful life and Hong Kong will resume its status as one of the safest cities in the world," he said.

For media workers concerned with censorship or prosecution under the law, Lam said: "If journalists can guarantee that they will not violate this law, then I can guarantee the same."

His comments came after the Hong Kong government said on Monday it would carry out a six-month review of the "governance and management" of public broadcaster RTHK starting on July 15.

Expanded police powers

On Monday, Hong Kong police received expanded powers including entering the premises without a search warrant and preventing individuals under investigation from leaving Hong Kong while conducting operations related to the national security law, according to a press release from the government.

New investigative powers also allow police to require that publishing platforms and Internet service providers remove information that undermines national security.

This may be carried out with the approval of the Police Commissioner and the Secretary of Justice, instead of a judge.

The police may also require Taiwanese and foreign political organizers to send information about their activities, wealth and income in Hong Kong, according to the statement. The Secretary of Security may order the assets to be frozen if there are reasonable doubts that the property may contribute to undermining national security.

Anyone who fails to comply with police requests can be fined or jailed for up to two years.

The vast expansion of the security powers was granted to the police without consultation with the Hong Kong Legislative Council. Operations under the national security law do not need legislative approval and their operation may remain a secret from the public and immune to judicial review.

The vaguely written nature of the law has generated fear and concern among many citizens who are unsure where that red line is and how it will affect their lives. Offenses under the law are wide-ranging and far-reaching, with no certainty of what actions will be considered illegal until prosecutions begin.

The Hong Kong government, including Executive Director Lam, has repeatedly insisted that the new law will not affect freedom of expression. But many, including journalists, artists, academics, and businessmen, are concerned that the law will lead to self-censorship.

On Tuesday, the popular video application TikTok said it will leave Hong Kong "in light of recent events." It's unclear when TikTok, owned by the Beijing-based startup ByteDance, will leave Hong Kong, or if the Chinese version of the app, known as Douyin, will continue to be available, as is the case in mainland China.

It comes after Facebook, Google and Twitter said they will stop processing user data requests made by Hong Kong police authorities while conducting an assessment of the law.

Messaging app Telegram told local media Hong Kong Free Press that it "does not intend to process any data requests related to its Hong Kong users until an international consensus is reached regarding the ongoing political changes in the city". He added that the platform has never disclosed data to Hong Kong authorities.

Signal encrypted messaging service said in a tweet that he "never began to deliver user data" to the Hong Kong police and that "he has no user data to deliver".

Others, however, say they have no other choice. Speaking to local media last week, Lento Yip Yuk-fai, president of the Hong Kong Association of Internet Service Providers, said the companies will now have no choice but to help the police if they make requests for national security. .