Hong Kong's national security law puts Taiwan on the edge

Passing a national security law in Hong Kong has pushed Taiwan to the limit, with pro-democracy activists fearing that Beijing will soon have the self-governing island in its sights.

The China-Taiwan relationship has been strained for decades. But Beijing has taken a particularly hard-line approach to Taiwan, since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who sees Taiwan as an independent nation and not part of "one China."

Consequently, many Taiwanese continue to doubt China's promise that Taiwan could have the "one country, two systems" model that was promised to Hong Kong after independence in 1997.

"The law upsets me even more in China," Sylvia Chang, an 18-year-old student at National Taiwan University, told AFP. "They promised 50 years without change for Hong Kong, but they are getting tougher … I am concerned that Hong Kong today may be Taiwan tomorrow."

According to AFP, polls consistently show a growing percentage of people who identify as "Taiwanese" rather than "Taiwanese-Chinese" or "Chinese." A recent survey shows that nearly 70 percent identify as "Taiwanese," a significant jump from just 18 percent in the early 1990s.

Weng Peng, editor of a magazine supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, said she will avoid visiting the country.

"The national security law makes me wonder how far China would go. Right now I don't see an end result and there probably won't be any. I think they may be targeting Taiwan next," he said.

Hong Kong's national security law gives the police broad authority to take action, including conducting searches without a court order, restraining those suspected of leaving the city and intercepting communications.

The Hong Kong government released details Monday of article 43 of the city's national security law, which outlines steps the police force can take to implement the legislation in the city.

Under the rules, the police may be authorized to search for evidence without a warrant in "exceptional circumstances." Police can also apply for a court order requiring a person suspected of violating national security law to turn over their travel documents, preventing them from leaving Hong Kong.

