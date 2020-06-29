Honored in Michigan for Contributions to Society – CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the CEO of Allied Wallet is an award-winning provider of global payment services. He is known for including online payment processing , mobile, and prepaid card services, and a lot that he had done in the digital payments’ industry. He was honored in Michigan’s Wayne County for his contribution in the field of technology and society. Dr. Khawaja was featured as the keynote speaker at the Inaugural Scholarship Gala and also in the 20th Anniversary Celebration, that was hosted by Hamadeh Education Services. The company is not just known for its contributions in the business sector, but it is also known for the contributions that it has made to the society as a whole. The CEO has been inspiring today’s youth, and thus, the success that the company did manage to make is something that it truly deserves!

Dr Ahmad Khawaja: Dedicated to improve communities all around the world

Ahmad Khawaja was recognized for his dedication to improve the communities all over the world. The contribution is more specific, Wayne County. The technological contributions of the CEO along with Allied Wallet made a pavement for his tireless efforts to provide an opportunity and advice all over the world. These efforts have rendered him as an entrepreneurial hero. The CEO has given countless speeches to audiences all over the world, as he was called to several interviews and stage shows post such an immense success. He was asked to give insights about the digital payments’ industry. He is thus, known for offering his words and wisdom for the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. In his interviews, he has also promised that he would stand side by side with respected politicians, royalty, celebrities, and celebrated business owners alike in order to help them.

Allied Wallet: Honored to receive such organization, and thus, would be happy to share!

CEO Ahmad Khawaja says that he would truly enjoy giving back to the communities. The company’s achievements have enabled the founder with a platform with which he would be sharing his knowledge and advice. Thus, he has promised to help several individuals all over the world. Thus, the motif of the organization and the team members is that they would significantly help others create a better future for themselves.

Hamadeh Education Services in Wayne County was recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as one of “America’s Best High Schools.” Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, thus, decided to be a decorated CEO, Entrepreneur, and philanthropist and this was clearly evident in his speech. Dr. Khawaja further commented that he feels honored to receive this recognition from Wayne County. He says that he will continue to give all he can in order to create a better tomorrow for our families, our friends, and our world. Allied Wallet has also been providing several opportunities for startup businesses and offering internships to high school and college students to help them grow!