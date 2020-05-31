Hook AirPods Pro for $ 220 on Woot

Sarah Tew / CNET



Grab them while they're hot, folks: , or just $ 220 for Amazon Prime members. Even better, these are factory fresh models, not used or restored. That $ 220 price matches the best rate we've seen for true wireless noise-canceling models that were first introduced last year. Are currently running and, as always, linked to its total price of So this is a discount of up to $ 29.

You can dig in our full AirPods Pro review for more details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch earphone that's sweat-resistant, supports wireless charging, and pairs perfectly with Apple devices.

The sale is scheduled to run all day on Sunday or "until it runs out" – we bet the latter happens sooner rather than later.

Look at our best picks of headphones for father's day for more gift ideas, too.