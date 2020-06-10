Horace Cooper denounces the & # 39; problem solving class & # 39 ;, says that his & # 39; livelihood is based on the existence of victims & # 39;

Writer and legal commentator Horace Cooper told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that the so-called "problem solving class" has done nothing to help Americans, including African-Americans.

"There is a class of Americans whose livelihood is based on the existence of victims," ​​said Cooper, co-chair of Project 21 and author of "How Trump is Making Black America Great Again," said host Tucker Carlson.

"If people got a good education, if people had good jobs, if people controlled their own lives, large numbers of people couldn't get that new car, they couldn't go to Aspen for their ski trip," Cooper added. . "There is a strong feeling between the so-called problem solving class to keep things as they are.

"We have spent $ 22 billion and all we have done is enrich the problem solving class and we have not done the basic kinds of things that would be good for black, white or brown Americans."

The issue of race has dominated the headlines in the wake of the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests, rallies and violence across the country.

Cooper accused "problem solvers" of failing to encourage African-Americans to excel, rather than viewing marijuana legislation as a solution to the problems of the poor.

"How about tutoring? How about encouraging math? I mean, it's ironic to me that Washington, D.C., with one of the poorest populations that turns out to be black, leads, rushing to legalize marijuana," Cooper said. "Marijuana, regardless of what you think about it, is not the answer to the problems poor people face. Why are we not encouraging people to fight, achieve and make improvements?

"There was a time, from the 1920s to the 1950s, when black Americans were actually more literate, more likely to graduate from high school, more likely to have stable families than the general population.

"We pretend that what we see today is as it always has been," Cooper continued. "It has been that way since problem solvers have been in charge."

Cooper also criticized former President Barack Obama for his message to African Americans while he was president.

"We had a president, a black man, a man who came from circumstances of struggle, got up and became president. It is an example of what is possible in the United States," said Cooper. "And instead of saying to the people who said: 'America is a place where you don't have a chance'. He said:" You can try everything you want, but it won't work for you & # 39 ;. And that has taken away hope. "