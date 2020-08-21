‘Horrific’ video of Putin critic emerges after he’s hospitalized

By
admin
-
0
54
‘horrific’-video-of-putin-critic-emerges-after-he’s-hospitalized

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

A screenshot of Putin critic Alexey Navalny being loaded onto an ambulance in the Russian city of Omsk after a suspected case of poisoning.

A screenshot of Putin critic Alexey Navalny being loaded onto an ambulance in the Russian city of Omsk after a suspected case of poisoning.

Replay

MUST WATCH

Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was removed to hospital after falling ill in what his spokesperson has said is a suspected poisoning. Newsdio’s Matthew Chance reports.

Source: Newsdio

See More

Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was removed to hospital after falling ill in what his spokesperson has said is a suspected poisoning. Newsdio’s Matthew Chance reports.

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here