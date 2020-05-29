Horror fans go wild with Ryan Gosling playing werewolf

The Dark Universe became a laughingstock after 2017 The Mummy Bombarded, but to be fair to Universal, they've gotten back into the game pretty quickly, and have already found a more successful new direction to break into their classic horror properties: bypass the trick of the shared franchise and focus on becoming creator. Independent led features. Leigh Whannell & # 39; s The invisible man, For example, it was well received earlier this year. The next to receive this treatment is The werewolf. And it already has a great name associated with the star.

Variety reported Friday night that Ryan Gosling has signed up to lead a reboot (another) of the iconic werewolf story. The commercial notes that this particular version of the material, whatever it is, was actually released into the studio by Gosling. He was originally meant to direct as well, but ultimately decided to leave that to someone else. The search for a director is reportedly drawing to a close, with Bad EducationCory Finley is one of those watching. A script by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the new black) is already written.

The news has already gone viral, with Universal horror fans freaking out over the announcement that Gosling will take on the iconic role, originally played by Lon Chaney Jr. in the 1940s and again by Benicio del Toro at the 2010 bomb. .A remake. Usually people are divided into things like this, but, no, not in this case. Everyone seems to agree with the idea.

Other creator-led reboots along the way include Paul Feig's Dark army Elizabeth Banks & # 39; The invisible woman Dexter Fletcher Renfield and Matt Stawski Monster puree. James Wan is also believed to be producing a new version of Frankenstein Stay tuned for more news on The werewolf. In the meantime, let us know if you're excited about this new wave of Universal horror in the comments.