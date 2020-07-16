Horse Island, a private island off the coast of Ireland, sells for $ 6 million after the buyer takes a video tour

(CNN) – A private island off the coast of Ireland that features three beaches, seven houses and natural wildlife has sold for more than $ 6.3 million, with the anonymous buyer not even visiting the place in person before making the purchase.

Horse Island, a 157-acre piece of land in the south west of the Irish mainland, was sold after negotiations that took place primarily on WhatsApp.

The unidentified European shopper saw it only on video before buying it, becoming the latest in a series of super-wealthy people who have searched for private islands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The island offers rugged green landscapes, a main house, and several guest houses overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The island was home to a copper industry. Montague Real Estate

The main house faces the Atlantic. Montague Real Estate

It was home to a small copper industry during the 19th century, with mines scattered across the island. Its population peaked at 137 people in 1841, but by the 1960s all its inhabitants were gone, according to Montague Real Estate real estate agents.

It now offers a private ferry and boat dock, a helipad, a game house and gym, a tennis court, and a "shipwreck play house."

The autonomous destination also has its own electricity, water and sewer systems, and private roads that traverse the island.

The main house has 4,500 square feet of floor area and six bedrooms, while the smaller guest houses are within walking distance.

"Horse Island is a unique trophy asset; obtaining the land and obtaining the sale through the line during Covid-19 has been a challenge, so naturally we are delighted with this result," Thomas Balashev, Founder and CEO Montague Real Estate said in a statement.

The terrace of the main house. Montague Real Estate

Several guest houses are part of the package. Montague Real Estate

Agents have been increasingly forced to rely on virtual displays during the pandemic, but few sales have been as elaborate as this one.

"It highlights a trend that is becoming more apparent as the impact of Covid-19 is felt and people are looking to buy property or land in remote locations," added Alex Robinson of real estate agent Knight Frank, who was involved in the sale.

While almost all leisure travel was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for private islands has increased.