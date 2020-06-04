Horse named after Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes second in debut

A racehorse named like that Dr. Anthony Fauci He reached the finish line at a safe enough distance from others who would have made his name proud.

The 2-year-old colt Fauci finished a distant second after a horse named Prisoner and was well ahead of the Indoctrinate in third place in his long-awaited debut on Wednesday at Belmont Park. In a sport known by today's names, Fauci is the first in a series of horses inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and the latest tribute to the respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Social distance, self-isolation, flattening of the curve, collective immunity and absence of spectators have also been recorded at the Jockey Club.

Co-owner Phillip Antonacci chose the name Fauci in mid-March after the 79-year-old man started doing it daily coronavirus briefings from the White House The Antonacci family, like Fauci, is Italian American and Brooklyn.

"We wanted to honor the service he has provided to everyone: in addition to COVID, fighting all the other infectious people all his life," said Antonacci. "Throughout the whole thing, he seemed like a voice that knew what was happening and, without trying to be too political, he calmed things down and provided real data behind what was happening."

Antonacci hoped to name a filly in honor of Dr. Deborah Birx. In the end, however, Antonacci said he did not have a good enough horse to name the coordinator of the White House virus task force.

This foal that debuted on Wednesday was called Fauci in part because its owners thought it would be a special horse. Coach Wesley Ward has seen him since the unidentified horse arrived at his stable in September.

"He is a beautiful foal, he has done well on the track in the morning, he has a beautiful mind about him where he is not nervous or anxious and he seems very, very smart," Ward said. "He's a really easy guy to deal with. He doesn't mind much.

Antonacci has been very excited about the horse because of its name. Since the global pandemic began, Dr. Fauci's image has been used for a plush doll, a pigheaded and a donutand it has a namesake beer.

And now a thoroughbred.

"He is a very, very good horse," Ward said. "Especially with the name assigned to it, you know it has to live up to the name."

Ward said that depending on how Fauci exits his first race, he could head to Royal Ascot in England to participate in the Coventry Stakes in mid-June.

Fauci's debut coincided with the first live horse race in New York since March and amid protests across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Jockeys was silent for a moment to pay tribute to those who died from COVID-19 and in honor of medical professionals, then knelt in the paddock before the first race as a show of solidarity with protesters in the wake of Floyd's death. .

"A lot is happening in the world right now and we wanted to show respect for all causes and all people, and show that here (the New York Racing Association) we support everyone," said jockey Reylu Gutierrez. “Horse racing, in general, supports all ethnic groups. Horse racing is a world sport and it doesn't matter what color you are, what religion you are or what ethnicity you are. What matters in horse racing is that we are one. "