Horse Sanctuary combines people's DIY haircuts with horsehair: & # 39; Brilliantly Precise & # 39;

Horse lovers have presented a fun challenge by asking people to submit photos of their closed haircuts, and matching them with a "lookalike".

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, which handles 1,500 horses at its five visitor centers across the UK, presented the fun challenge as a way to continue raising funds while its centers are closed.

(SWNS)

The sanctuary is urging its followers to send in photos of their DIY haircuts, and donate the cost of their regular barber or groomer appointment. They will then be paired with a "look alike" horse with its mane styled in a similar style, and many of the matches are incredibly accurate.

The sanctuary is urging its followers to send in photos of their DIY haircuts, and donate the cost of their regular barber or groomer appointment.

(SWNS)

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for a woman who had died bright green hair, twinned with a horse that had stuck its head in a hay barrel.

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for a woman who had died her bright green hair.

(SWNS)

BORED PROPERTY OWNERS "MARRY" TWO OF THEIR HORSES AT THE EXTENDED CEREMONY

People are pairing up with a "look alike" horse with his mane combed in a similar style, and many of the matches are incredibly accurate.

(SWNS)

"It was really entertaining and we loved the reaction we've had," said Stephanie Callen, who works for Redwings. "We have received some very interesting hairstyles, and some have been more difficult to match."

(SWNS)

"But we have quite a few ponies with facial hair, so we enjoyed matching the men who sent in photos of their beards," Callen continued. "With the start of the closure, we had to close all of our visitor centers, including our cafes and gift shops."

(SWNS)

"But we have tried to bring the Redwings experience online and encourage people to keep helping us raise funds."

Horse lovers came up with a fun challenge asking people to submit photos of their closed haircuts, and matching them with a "lookalike."

(SWNS)

"People have really embraced it. They've been sharing their haircut images on social media, and we've even had hairdressers contact us to ask if they can share it on their websites."

This story was originally published by SWNS.

