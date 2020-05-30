Hospital EHRs lose many potential medication errors: study







Despite modest improvements in safety performance over the past decade, electronic health record (EHR) systems used in US hospitals. USA They don't detect up to 1 in 3 potentially harmful drug interactions and other medication errors, according to the researchers.

They analyzed 10 years of data from the Health Information Security Test, which has been endorsed by the National Quality Forum. The Leapfrog Group, an employers' watchdog organization, has provided this test to hospitals since 2009 as part of its annual hospital survey.

David C. Classen, MD, MS, of the Division of Clinical Epidemiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, and colleagues published their findings online May 29 on the JAMA Open Network.

The study sample included 2,314 hospitals that had tested their EHRs at least once between 2009 and 2018. In these tests, using mock patients, physicians entered medication orders that had previously injured or killed patients to assess how well the The hospital's EHR could identify orders with the potential for harm to the patient.

All hospital EHRs included computerized physician order entry (CPOE) and clinical decision support (CDS) functions to improve medication safety. The order types were divided into basic and advanced categories. In the first category were orders in which adverse drug events could be prevented through the use of basic CDSs (i.e. drug allergy, drug route, drug, single dose drug dose, and therapeutic duplication contraindications ). The second category required advanced CDS to trigger alerts on possible adverse drug events (i.e. drug laboratory, drug doses for daily doses, age of drugs, drug diagnosis, and corollary contraindications).

The primary outcome of the test was whether the hospital's EHR system correctly generated an alert, warning, or soft or hard stop after a physician entered a test order that could have caused an adverse pharmacological event. The performance scores in the study represent the percentage of cases in which this happened.

During the study period, the hospital mean scores on the general test, which included basic and advanced CDS, increased from 53.9% in 2009 to 65.6% in 2018. The mean scores in the categories using basic CDS increased from 69.8% in 2009 to 85.6% in 2018. For the categories that represent advanced CDS, the average score increased from 29.6% in 2009 to 46.1% in 2018.

Very little improvement

EHRs improved their ability to detect errors, especially in areas supported by basic CDS. In addition, the number of institutions that took the exam has multiplied by ten during the last decade; however, the progress made to date is well below security expectations with electronic ordering systems.

"EHRs are supposed to ensure the safe use of medications in hospitals," Classen, the study's corresponding author and professor of internal medicine at the University of Utah Health, said in a press release. "But they are not. In any other industry, this degree of software failure would not be tolerated. You would never get on a plane, for example, if an airline could only promise that it could take you safely to your destination two-thirds of the time. "

Hospitals performed better on drug-allergy interactions, which can be identified with basic CDSs. The lowest performing category were diagnostic drug contraindications, which can be detected with advanced CDS. However, each primary EHR used by the hospitals in the study had at least one hospital that obtained 100% of the contraindications for drug diagnosis, Classen told Medscape Medical News.

"So we know that every leading EHR can do this," he said. "The question is whether he's enabled to do it."

According to the study, the choice of EHR provider explained only 9.9% of the wide variation across hospitals in IT security performance. The choice of provider plus the characteristics of the hospital accounted for 14.6% of the variation. Those characteristics included size, whether a hospital belonged to a health system, and whether it was an academic medical center.

"But the characteristics of the hospital we trace are stark," said Classen. "There are other elements like the culture and sophistication of IT operations that we don't track, and I think they explain the rest of the variation. It's how it's implemented (CPOE) that determines how secure it is."

Given hospitals' concerns about protecting older patients from potential harm from polypharmacy, the study authors expressed puzzlement as to why hospitals did not do more to improve their use of advanced CDS. When asked to explain this point, Classen said: "Initially (in the study period), these were deficiencies in the software. But now we are at the point where EHR providers have the ability to do all of this. The barrier now is convincing hospitals that are worth focusing on. "

Disappointing results

Dean Sittig, PhD, a professor at the University of Texas at Houston Center for Health Sciences School of Biomedical Informatics, said the study results were disappointing. "I was disappointed with how little improvement we have made over the years," he told Medscape Medical News.

The study had good coverage in the United States, he noted, and a large sample that likely included 20% to 30% of hospitals with more than 25 beds. About 80% of the hospitals examined, he noted, used one of the top three EHRs. Although these were not named in the study, he assumed they were epic, Cerner, and Meditech.

Noting that the choice of EHR provider accounted for only 10% of the variation in performance, he said: "Hospitals are deciding they don't want that kind of decision support, or maybe they don't know how to activate it. O Use it. Any of those are bad for the hospital. "

While hospitals are responsible for properly implementing CDS functions, Sittig said, the results may also show that "the technology doesn't work too well. It could be that the age of the drugs, the drug lab, and drug diagnosis involve more complicated clinical logic. When logic is complicated, it is more difficult to implement. It is more difficult to write the rules and keep everything in order. It is difficult to maintain its decision support logic. "

Classen noted that major EHRs allow for a large amount of customization, which may be part of the explanation for the large differences in security performance. "Hospitals have so much customization capacity that you expect a lot of variation, and that's what we see. And in any system that has that much variation, you know you have security issues."

Another problem that can cause poor performance, Classen said, is complacency, as doctors and pharmacists increasingly rely on CPOE systems to detect prescription errors. Sittig, however, questioned this premise. "More than 90% to 95% of alerts for drug interactions are overridden in most hospitals," he said. "That doesn't mean complacency for me, it means they are ignoring the alerts, or someone else will get it."

Hospitals, he added, may be reluctant to disable CDS alerts because they fear being sued. They prefer doctors to override them when they are too busy to respond to each warning. Then, if the patient has a bad result, it's the doctor's responsibility, rather than the hospital's, he said.

This study was supported by grant No. R01HS023696 from the Agency for Research and Quality of Medical Care. Classen revealed grants from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and served as an employee of Pascal Metrics outside of the featured work. Sittig did not disclose relevant financial relationships.

