Hospitals face 'Covid explosion' and signs of another wave as the number of coronavirus cases increases

"In the past three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than in the previous 10 weeks," says Dr. Joseph Varon, medical director at United Memorial Medical Center. "It has been an exponential increase in the severity of the disease and in the number of cases that we admit."

In other hospitals in America, similar scenes of crisis.

The trend is worrying: A sharp increase in patients can once again overwhelm hospitals, making critical resources, including staff, beds, and fans, scarce.

Some hospitals are already so flooded that they have transferred patients to other places. Doctors in parts of Texas report waiting lists for their ICU beds, while others have had to decide which patients to admit, unable to treat all those seeking help. Elsewhere in the US, healthcare professionals care for younger and sicker patients and make a simple plea: wear a mask and stay home.

The growing infections come weeks after many states began reopening their economies after prolonged closings designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"I live near a beach, and you can see it's like a party every day," says Dr. David De La Zerda, ICU medical director and pulmonologist at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

According to forecasts published by the CDC, among the states that experienced an increase are Florida and Texas, which expect to see almost 2,000 new hospitalizations per day in mid-July. In Arizona and California, projections project about 1,500 new patients each day in the next two weeks.

Houston hospitals transfer patients

In Harris County, which encompasses Houston and is the most populous county in Texas, at least two hospitals are "at full capacity," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.

"The threat … Covid-19 represents to our community right now is greater than it has been. There is a severe and uncontrolled spread among our families, friends and communities," Turner said. "And we have to slow down, so that it doesn't overwhelm our healthcare system."

Several hospitals in Houston are still within capacity limits, he said.

Among them, United Memorial Medical Center is hovering around 80% of its capacity.

Parts of the hospital are making a rapid transition to coronavirus units, with tight areas around sections where infected patients are stationed. And doctors like Varon, who has worked more than 100 consecutive days now, are becoming semi-specialists in the virus.

"These patients are very sick. They are patients who are about to die. So, we have to admit them and once they are here, despite everything we do, they must stay in the hospital between 5 and 10 days at a minimum" Varon said. "Sooner or later, within the next two weeks, we will be in a full house."

Two facilities within the Harris Health System have had to distribute their "load" of patients, the mayor said.

"It really has intensified in the last month or so," Charlie McMurray-Horton, associate administrator for Clinical Integration and Transformation at Harris Health System, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

"We are actively trying to transfer ICU and surge patients who are COVID positive and under investigation simply because we do not have the capacity to treat those patients," said McMurray-Horton.

On July 1, Texas reported 6,904 total hospitalizations, a staggering record and an increase of more than 2,500 patients in one week. The state's peak of hospitalizations in May was 1,888.

"Today's figures, this week's, in the last few weeks, are much worse than those of March, April and May. So if we stay on the current trajectory, we will have capacity problems," Turner said. .

& # 39; We are having a Covid explosion & # 39;

Some local officials and public health administrators are already reporting on the hospital's capacity with the latest influx of patients.

In Bexar County, home to San Antonio, authorities this week reported that the number of hospitalizations continues to increase, while the hospital's capacity has dropped to just over 20%, CNN affiliate KSAT reported.

"We are having a Covid explosion," says Adam Sahyouni, Covid ICU nursing manager at San Antonio Methodist Hospital. "We are not overrun yet, but it is overwhelming."

According to data published by the city of San Antonio, at the beginning of June there were 39 patients with coronavirus in the ICU and 20 with ventilators. By June 30, 288 coronavirus patients were in the ICU and 158 on ventilators.

Across the country, a southern California county reported an intensive care unit capacity of 99% over the weekend, after receiving overwhelmed patients from neighboring Imperial County.

"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with increasing coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and ICU bed use across our nation, the state of California, and here in Riverside County," supervisor Victor Manuel Pérez said.

The county announced Monday that 96% of all ICU beds were in use, 3 percentage points less than at the weekend.

In Florida, the Jackson Health System reported a 108% increase in patients in just over two weeks in June, the data shows.

As cases statewide continue to rise, Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya told CNN-affiliated WPLG hospitals that they could be in trouble.

"If we continue at the rate we have today, there will be a very high climb and I don't know if we will not have enough beds, but it is already tight."

As cases increase, Miami-Dade hospitals will peak in about a month, the affiliate reported.

The patients are younger and sicker.

More youth are testing positive for the virus in recent weeks than in the first days of the outbreak, state and local leaders said, warning they may spread the virus. even if they don't get seriously ill.

In Florida, De La Zerda says that patients admitted to his Miami hospital are younger and sicker than the first time the state experienced an increase in cases.

"That is really our main concern," he told CNN, adding that hospitalized patients who receive on average are between 25 and 45 years old. In previous months, that average was above 65, he said.

A San Antonio doctor says his patients are becoming "younger and … sicker."

"The past few weeks have been overwhelming," said Dr. Jeffrey Dellavolpe of San Antonio Methodist Hospital. Patients "will probably be past 50 and 60 by the first wave to – I've lost count of how many people in their 20s."

In Tucson, Arizona, a doctor says he noticed a "dramatic change" in the ages of coronavirus patients.

"Over the past weekend, the ages of my most severely ill Covid-19 patients (requiring supplemental oxygen and aggressive respiratory support, fortunately none were on ventilators) were 27, 45, 24, and 32 years old," wrote Dr. Matt Heinz. Facebook.

Los Angeles County Health Officials He said this week that some of the county's outbreaks date back to parties and gatherings.

"Unfortunately, many of these celebrations resulted in the spread of COVID-19 and, for some, serious illnesses that required hospitalization," said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

While many of the hospitalized patients continue to be older, the county's director of health services, Dr. Christina Ghaly, said they are beginning to see "a slight shift toward a younger demographic."

An ICU unit with a waiting list

Ghaly said that this week, as cases increase in the county, there will soon be insufficient beds for patients who will need hospitalization.

"The number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the coming weeks," said Ghaly. There are only enough fans in the county to last four weeks, and Ghaly says the county's projections show a marked increase in death rates.

The hospital system could increase capacity by once again canceling all elective surgeries and adding beds in non-traditional areas such as emergency rooms.

The Jackson Health System in Miami chose to pause all elective and non-emergency surgeries as a result of a steady increase in patients admitted in recent weeks. And in Texas, a similar measure: The governor issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in at least four counties to ensure there are enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

At Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, ICU rooms are full, and some patients are on the waiting list.

"Yesterday was probably one of the worst days I have ever had," Dellavolpe said. "I received 10 calls, all of them (young) who would otherwise be excellent candidates for ECMO (life support). They are so sick that if they don't get it, they don't." If they don't get that support, they'll probably die. It had three beds. "

"It's a level of decision making that I don't think many of us are prepared for."

Also in Arizona, where ICU bed capacity is nearly 90%, according to CNN affiliate KNXV, many hospitals may have to use crisis care standards if they feel overwhelmed to prioritize patients most likely to survival, reported the affiliate.

Making that decision would come down to one question, Dr. Matthew Wynia, an infectious disease and public health expert at the University of Colorado, told the news station.

"What is the probability that you will survive this acute illness and still be alive six months or a year from now," Wynia explained.