Hospitals lose opportunity to keep rates negotiated with insurers secret







The landmark rule stems from an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last summer. The administration argues that such price transparency will help reduce health care costs.

The administration hailed the decision, saying that American patients deserve to be in control of their health care.

"Especially when patients seek needed care during a public health emergency, it is more important than ever that they have immediate access to the real prices of health care services," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.