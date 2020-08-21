hot-oil-helps-fuel-tiger-woods-at-the-northern-trust

(Newsdio) Tiger Woods looked to be in a spot of bother ahead of the first round of The Northern Trust in Massachusetts Thursday, but it was nothing a cold bottle of water couldn’t fix.

The problem arose after a therapist had applied hot oils, normally only used on Woods’ injury-prone lower back, to his neck, causing it to heat up. Woods was seen pressing a water bottle against his neck before going on to hit three-under at TPC Boston.

“I had put some pretty hot oils on there,” he later told reporters. “My lower back’s used to it, it’s accustomed to it, we do it all the time so I can get loose. But I decided to put some up on my neck. It’s not as tolerant as my lower back.

“The whole idea is to keep my spine loose, my spine’s not what it used to be and never will be.”