Hot Toys reveals 1984 WONDER WOMAN Golden Armor action figure – Newsdio

Hot Toys has revealed a new action figure for Wonder Woman 1984 and has Wonder Woman sporting his golden armor. She is actually an extremely cool looking figure that Wonder Woman fans are probably going to flip.

DC fans were excited to see the armor when it was first revealed in the movie trailer, but to see Hot Toys bring that Golden Armor to life in the way that it's awesome.

Wonder Woman 1984 – 1/6 scale Wonder Woman golden armor collectible figure (deluxe version)