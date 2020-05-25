Hot Toys reveals 1984 WONDER WOMAN Golden Armor action figure – Newsdio

Hot Toys has revealed a new action figure for Wonder Woman 1984 and has Wonder Woman sporting his golden armor. She is actually an extremely cool looking figure that Wonder Woman fans are probably going to flip.
DC fans were excited to see the armor when it was first revealed in the movie trailer, but to see Hot Toys bring that Golden Armor to life in the way that it's awesome.
Wonder Woman 1984 – 1/6 scale Wonder Woman golden armor collectible figure (deluxe version)
“Nothing good is born of lies. And greatness is not what you think.
Wonder Woman returns to the silver screen with a more attractive appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. As the ultimate embodiment of power, grace, wisdom and wonder, the beloved Amazon warrior princess of fans will clash with her formidable foes. in the 1980s wearing her iconic outfits.
Gaining wide popularity after her first appearance at the DC All Stars Event, today Hot Toys is proud to present the most detailed look of Diana Prince's glittering armor with the 1/6 scale Wonder Woman Golden Armor collectible figure ( Deluxe Version) before the official release of Wonder Woman 1984. Specially designed to reproduce the authentic details found in the gold armor and wings of the armor, the outfit is painted in a fine metallic gold color that flaunts a subtle metallic luster, giving the incredible design greater texture and visual interest.
Skillfully crafted based on the image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the film, the precise figure from the film features a newly developed head sculpture with long curly hair of dark brown cloth, a specialized body designed for Wonder Woman, a neutral mode armor wing set, a glowing helmet, Wonder Woman's signature weapon "Lasso of Truth", and a dynamic figure specially designed to display.
Along with the stunning figure and accessories, this deluxe version will also include an additional set of massive extended wings, measuring approximately 67cm wide, designed with an extended articulation for a wider pose range that accentuates flight and awaits, allowing fans to fully recreate the stunning aerial scenes.
Wonder Woman is armed and ready for battle! Don't miss this exceptional collection of figures.