Hotel Hell: 10 Craziest Owners On The Show, Ranked

One of the many television shows that Gordon Ramsay has had on the air is Hell Hotel. In this series, which aired for three seasons between 2012 and 2016, the world-renowned chef visited crisis hotels across the United States to uncover the problem and try to help them fix it. While I always checked the hotel restaurant, I also looked at everything from decor to rooms and amenities.

Across the stations, Ramsay found poor quality hotels in terrible condition and under terrible management by owners with serious problems and / or blinders. Here are 10 of the craziest.

10 Richard – Applegate River Lodge

Imagine what it would be like for a divorced couple to have a hotel together. So it was for Richard and his wife Joanna, who were indebted to the business. Richard was constantly fighting with his wife while their two children worked there, but they spent more time having fun.

Not surprisingly, then, Richard and his wife ran a hotel with a party bar that kept guests awake at all hours of the night. Somehow they thought this was acceptable. Fortunately, Ramsay helped them realize the mistakes they were making.

9 9 Verindar – Brick Hotel

How is it possible that a woman who once worked as a family therapist cannot get along with her staff? This was precisely the case with Verindar, who disagreed with his employees, many of whom said that previous staff resigned due to their bad attitude.

Running a downright dirty hotel, Verindar repeatedly spoke to her staff and was very controlling. She was so crazy, in fact, that she had even called the police earlier when the staff understandably asked for her paychecks! After the episode aired, she suggested the show simply show her attitude on camera.

8 Brian – Beachfront Inn & Inlet

Rather than acting as a responsible owner, Brian was more interested in sitting at the bar and having drinks with his guests. And he was fine with his staff doing the same. Who cares if there is real work to be done?

Naturally, this led to a lot of problems within the hotel that were so severe that Ramsay left. While nothing seemed to come to Brian, he did eventually make improvements, including firing the terrible chef.

7 7 Lisa Crock – Vienna

Imagine that owning a hotel you create gives guests an experience that mimics the appearance of visiting Austria when, in reality, it has developed a reputation as a swingers hangout. This is what happened to Lisa, who seemed completely out of her mind when it came to how to run a hotel.

He had a lot of mood swings throughout the episode, including once hitting his server on the back of the head. Yes, in front of a customer!

6 6 Rina and Vanda – Calumet Inn

These two spoiled and spoiled sisters not only disliked running the restaurant that their father gave them, but also each other. Rather than trying to figure out how to help his poor parents, who had to take over in an effort to save his considerable investment, Ramsay also had to try to repair the barriers between the ladies. Not to mention trying and figuring out how to teach these lazy, arrogant girls how to do a job – any job!

In the end, they both went their own way and the hotel was left to someone else's management.

5 5 Cali – Mason De Mesilla

Guests who stayed at this hotel and ate at the restaurant were forced to listen to Cali sing in the dining room as they tried to chat and enjoy their meals. He thought it was great, but it really wasn't, which often made guests leave early because they no longer wanted to have to endure his singing.

He also made terrible decisions about how to run the hotel, including not offering room service, room cleaning, or even breakfast!

4 4 Phillip – Monticello Hotel

Not only was Phillip having a drinking problem, he was also reporting to work drunk and embarrassing himself and the staff in front of hotel guests. How did you manage to become the owner of a hotel? Easy. He fulfilled his dream by marrying the woman who owned him. She, by the way, was 60 when he was 20!

Unfortunately, after she passed away, he inherited the hotel and had no idea how to manage it. He married a new girlfriend (also significantly older than himself), lived off his ex's money, and let the hotel downgrade. He only made four suites available because the rest of them were being used to store his personal belongings.

3 John – Roosevelt School

This is the hotel owner who really threatened Ramsay with physical violence. He bought the property without telling his wife and then saw that his savings were running low as it turned out to be a mistake.

Ramsay tried to talk to John, but all he did was laugh as if nothing was wrong. He also did a lot of weird things, like letting his dogs walk around the hotel, hosting a murder mystery dinner thinking he was bringing money (until Ramsay pointed out he wasn't bringing additional room rentals), and embarrassing his staff and guests.

2 Robert – The Juniper Hill Inn

This arrogant man owned a hotel, yet he seemed to care more about his collection of antiques that ran the place and impressed his friends by allowing them to stay there for free. But when Ramsay brought in an appraiser, he had to break the news to him that all the precious items he believed to be worth a fortune were not worth much. And in fact, many of them were actually fake!

Meanwhile, he mistreated his staff, even didn't pay them, and told them they didn't have to work there if they didn't like it. Not only that, but he also took their advice! Robert was so insane to the next level that they had to split this story into two episodes.

one Karan – Inn of the city

Karan was a super sweet former teacher whose son had bought her the hotel to give her something to do after she retired. But Karan's eccentricities shone once she took over. He treated the hotel as if it were his home, placing strange items for sale, keeping his creepy collection of dolls there, and stockpiling clothes and other personal items everywhere.

It was almost like a cartoon that was in complete denial. Ramsay finally convinced her to move out of the hotel and even did a makeover for her, but it took her two episodes to get over all the crazy stuff going on at that hotel thanks to Karan.

