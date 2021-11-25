There is an upcoming movie called Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. It is a monster comedy film from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation. It will be released on Amazon Studios. Intended to be the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, this movie is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky wrote the screenplay.

This film stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key. It also features the voices of Fran Drescher and Brian Hull (replacing Adam Sandler).

In April 2021, Sony revealed that the final film of the series was called “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” and they also said that Adam Sandler would not be in it. The role was given to Brian Hull after he voiced the character in Monster Pets. Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key will play their characters again. The following month, it was announced that Brad Abrell had replaced Kevin James as the voice of Frankenstein. Mark Mothersbaugh returned to score the film, having previously scored the first three installments, while Lynn Hobson served as editor.

The film was planned for release in the US on October 1, 2021. But because there are many cases of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in the US, it is not out yet.

What is the expected release date for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

The upcoming movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania may be coming out in the USA on Friday, January 14th, 2022., The release date for Blu-ray and DVD is still to be announced.

In August 2021, Sony Pictures Releasing canceled the film’s theatrical plans and was talking about selling it to a streaming service because the cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in America were rising. On August 16, 2021, it was reported that Amazon Studios is in negotiations with Sony Pictures Releasing to buy the distribution rights to the movie for $100 million.

They would release it only on Amazon Prime Video in all countries except China where Sony Pictures would release it theatrically on an undetermined date. Sony is going to keep the movie. Sony is going to sell it to Amazon on October 6, 2021. On January 14, 2022, the movie will come out on Amazon Prime Video.

Whats is the expected plot of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

When Van Helsing’s invention, the Monsterfication Ray, went haywire, Dr. Drac and his monster friends became humans. Johnny the mouse became a monster. Drac and Johnny are friends. They both have new bodies that do not match. Drac had no power and Johnny loved his new body more than anything. They need to work together to find a cure before it is too late. With Mavis and the Drac Pack, it is important to find a way to change themselves back before their transformations stick.

What is the Voice cast of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

Brian Hull as Count “Drac” Dracula, the founder of Hotel Transylvania and Mavis’ father, Johnny’s father-in-law, Vlad’s son, and Dennis’ maternal grandfather. He was previously voiced by Adam Sandler in the first three films.

Andy Samberg as Johnathan “Johnny” Loughran, Dracula’s son-in-law, and Dennis’ father.

Selena Gomez as Mavis, Dracula’s married daughter, and Dennis’ mother.

Asher Blinkoff as Dennis, the son of Johnny and Mavis, and Dracula’s grandson.

Brad Abrell as Frankenstein, Eunice’s husband. He was previously voiced by Kevin James in the first three films.

Fran Drescher as Eunice, Frankenstein’s wife.

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Dracula’s wife and the great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing.

Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, a former monster hunter and Ericka’s great-grandfather who invented the “Monsterfication Ray”.

Steve Buscemi as Wayne, a werewolf and Wanda’s husband.

Molly Shannon as Wanda, a werewolf and Wayne’s wife.

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, an ancient mummy.

David Spade as Griffin, an invisible man.

About the Production of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

Sony Pictures Animation announced in February 2019 that they are making another movie. In October 2019, Genndy Tartakovsky confirmed that he will not be directing the movie. In September 2020, Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon were confirmed as the directors of the film. Selena Gomez will be joining as a producer. The movie was made during a pandemic called COVID-19.

