Hours after Chicago mass shooting, 2 killed in separate indicents

Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday night, two men were killed in the city in separate shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In one incident, a 28-year-old boy was shot dead while sitting on the porch with another man. They were outside a house on West Morgan Street on the south end around 11 p.m. when two men approached them and opened fire, according to the Sun-Times.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead in another shooting that also involved a 32-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Neither has been identified. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sun-Times.

Less than six hours earlier, suspects in a speeding car fired on aides leaving a funeral for a man killed in a shooting last week.

CHICAGO SHOOTOUT AT FUNERAL SENDS AT LEAST 14 TO HOSPITALS, THE POLICE SAY

"All we saw were bodies everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told WMAQ. "He shot everywhere, everywhere. Legs, stomach, back, everywhere. We thought it was a war here."

Attendees exchanged fire with the vehicle, which quickly left before crashing a short distance later. People inside that vehicle ran away in multiple directions, the first assistant aide to the Chicago Police Department. Eric Carter said at a press conference.

At least one person of concern has been interviewed but no arrests have been made, police said.

At least 14 were taken to area hospitals in serious or critical condition.

Tuesday's shootings are only the latest, as violence continues to plague the city.

On Monday, more than 20 people were shot and last weekend 63 people were shot and 12 were killed.

"Too many have suffered," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter after the funeral shooting. "Too many have attended funerals and tried to start the healing process for entire communities after another senseless tragedy. When a person takes up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. We cannot give refuge to murderers. People know who is responsible. "

President Trump promised Monday to send federal forces to the city.

Lightfoot told MSNBC on Monday that it would not allow "tyranny" in Chicago, a reference to controversial tactics used by federal agents sent to Portland to quell the unrest, but admitted Tuesday that the city would work "in collaboration" with the FBI. , the Drug Control Administration and the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to reduce violent crime, the Chicago Tribune reported.

"All those agencies are here. They have been here for decades. They have ongoing cases that they are investigating, ”Lightfoot said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 2,000 people have been shot in Chicago this year, FOX 32 reported.