House by the Cemetery and New York Ripper get 4K releases
Blue Underground, the home media company specializing behind special restorations of cult and exploitation classics, has unveiled its next two releases as Lucio Fulci's 1981 slasher. The cemetery house and 1982 giallo The New York Ripper!
In The cemetery house, a young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is not an ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody chaos. Now someone, or something, is alive in the basement, and the home sweet home is about to turn into a horrible hell on earth.
Catriona MacColl (The beyond), Paolo Malco (The New York Ripper), Ania Pieroni (Tenebre), Carlo De Mejo (City of the living dead) and Dagmar Lassander (Ax for the honeymoon) star in this scandalous Italian surprise of "The Godfather of Gore", Lucio Fulci (Zombie) The acclaimed restoration of Blue Underground by The cemetery houseScanned in 16-bit 4K from the original 2-channel 35mm camera negative, it now features Dolby Vision HDR and a new mix of Dolby Atmos audio, fully loaded with hours of extras!
The full list of special features on the two-disc set includes:
Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras
- Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films
- Scene removed
- Theatrical trailers
- TV advertisement
- Poster and photo galleries
Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:
- Meet the Boyles – Interviews with stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco
- Children of the night – Interviews with the stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina
- Tales of Laura Gittleson – Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander
- My Time With Terror – Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo
- A Haunted House Story – Interviews with co-authors Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa Briganti
- To Build a Better Death Trap: Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Effects Makeup Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi and Actor Giovanni De Nava
- The earthquake in the house – Interview with the co-writer Giorgio Mariuzzo
- Catriona MacColl Q&A
- Calling Dr. Freudstein – Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of Beyond terror: Lucio Fulci's films
In The New York Ripper, a razor wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning the Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. Like New York Police Detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of Confidential) Follow the trail of carnage from the Staten Island ferry decks to the Times Square sex shows, every brutal murder turns into sadistic mockery. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt for the killer can't stop!
Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror master Fulci and filmed on the streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci's wildest and most controversial thrillers. Now the acclaimed Blue Underground restoration of The New York RipperScanned in 16-bit 4K from the original negative of the 35mm 2-channel camera, it features Dolby Vision HDR and a new mix of Dolby Atmos audio, packed with hours of extras!
The full list of extras on the two-disc set includes:
Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras
- Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films
- Theatrical trailer
Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras
- Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films
- The Art of Killing – Interview with the co-writer Dardano Sacchetti
- Three Fingers of Violence – Interview with star Howard Ross
- The second victim – Interview with co-star Cinzia de Ponti
- The Broken Bottle Murder – Interview with co-star Zora Kerova
- "I am an actress!" – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova
- The Beauty Killer – Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of Beyond terror: Lucio Fulci's films
- Paint Me Blood Red – Interview with poster artist Enzo Sciotti
- NYC locations then and now
- Theatrical trailer
- Poster and photo gallery
The cemetery house and The New York Ripper 4K UHD and Blu-ray combo packs are set to hit stores on August 25!