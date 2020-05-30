House by the Cemetery and New York Ripper get 4K releases

Blue Underground, the home media company specializing behind special restorations of cult and exploitation classics, has unveiled its next two releases as Lucio Fulci's 1981 slasher. The cemetery house and 1982 giallo The New York Ripper!

In The cemetery house, a young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is not an ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody chaos. Now someone, or something, is alive in the basement, and the home sweet home is about to turn into a horrible hell on earth.

Catriona MacColl (The beyond), Paolo Malco (The New York Ripper), Ania Pieroni (Tenebre), Carlo De Mejo (City of the living dead) and Dagmar Lassander (Ax for the honeymoon) star in this scandalous Italian surprise of "The Godfather of Gore", Lucio Fulci (Zombie) The acclaimed restoration of Blue Underground by The cemetery houseScanned in 16-bit 4K from the original 2-channel 35mm camera negative, it now features Dolby Vision HDR and a new mix of Dolby Atmos audio, fully loaded with hours of extras!

The full list of special features on the two-disc set includes:

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras

Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films

Scene removed

Theatrical trailers

TV advertisement

Poster and photo galleries

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:

Meet the Boyles – Interviews with stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco

Children of the night – Interviews with the stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina

Tales of Laura Gittleson – Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander

My Time With Terror – Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo

A Haunted House Story – Interviews with co-authors Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa Briganti

To Build a Better Death Trap: Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Effects Makeup Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi and Actor Giovanni De Nava

The earthquake in the house – Interview with the co-writer Giorgio Mariuzzo

Catriona MacColl Q&A

Calling Dr. Freudstein – Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of Beyond terror: Lucio Fulci's films

In The New York Ripper, a razor wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning the Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. Like New York Police Detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of Confidential) Follow the trail of carnage from the Staten Island ferry decks to the Times Square sex shows, every brutal murder turns into sadistic mockery. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt for the killer can't stop!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror master Fulci and filmed on the streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci's wildest and most controversial thrillers. Now the acclaimed Blue Underground restoration of The New York RipperScanned in 16-bit 4K from the original negative of the 35mm 2-channel camera, it features Dolby Vision HDR and a new mix of Dolby Atmos audio, packed with hours of extras!

The full list of extras on the two-disc set includes:

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras

Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films

Theatrical trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras

Audio commentary with Troy Howarth, author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and his films

The Art of Killing – Interview with the co-writer Dardano Sacchetti

Three Fingers of Violence – Interview with star Howard Ross

The second victim – Interview with co-star Cinzia de Ponti

The Broken Bottle Murder – Interview with co-star Zora Kerova

"I am an actress!" – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

The Beauty Killer – Interview with Stephen Thrower, author of Beyond terror: Lucio Fulci's films

Paint Me Blood Red – Interview with poster artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC locations then and now

Theatrical trailer

Poster and photo gallery

The cemetery house and The New York Ripper 4K UHD and Blu-ray combo packs are set to hit stores on August 25!