House Dem says religious freedom is a "false term", "pretext for discrimination"

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York, accused conservatives of using the term "false" religious freedom to hide their desire to discriminate.

"We know that Neil Gorsuch is a supporter of so-called religious freedom, which is a false term, actually a kind of pretext for discrimination hidden under the guise of religion," he said Monday in an interview with MSNBC.

Maloney was referring to the Supreme Court justice that wrote the majority opinion on Monday arguing that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Gorsuch argued that both were "inextricably" tied to sex, which the 1964 statute protects. However, he indicated that religious freedom concerns could alter the way Title VII is applied in future cases.

SUPREME COURT RULES GAY WORKERS PROTECTED FROM LABOR DISCRIMINATION

He specifically referred to the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act (RFRA) as a "super statute" that "could replace Title VII commands in appropriate cases."

More from the media

Conservatives are concerned that anti-discrimination laws may be interpreted in ways that conflict with employers' religious convictions. Gorsuch's reasoning, in particular, indicated to many that other regulations on sex and gender would soon fall to a more liberal interpretation.

That included a recently finalized Health and Human Services regulation that stated that sex, as considered in an anti-discrimination provision, was related to biological characteristics rather than perceived identity.

Maloney, New York's first openly gay representative, said the Court's decision was "surprising" and that it would improve "millions of lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about his message to young activists, Maloney argued that Congress would be much better if it had more high school students.

"Keep it up. If we had more high school kids in Congress, we would be a better country. I mean, every major progressive movement right now is being led by young people," he said.