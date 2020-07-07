House Democrats include removal of Confederate statues in funding law

The Democrats' Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives on Monday issued a federally funded bill that includes a call for the removal of statues and busts of Confederate members and of any "individuals with unequivocal records of racial intolerance," according to the summary of the Committee.

The call to purge statues on Capitol Hill comes amid a national debate over the removal of Confederate monuments nationwide in the wake of the murder of a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd, in police custody, prompting protests. for police brutality. and racial injustice.

A draft text of the bill specifically defines Confederate Statues as statues "representing any individual who served as a member of the Confederacy" or "a state's military forces against the United States."

The bill also mentions four specific statues to be removed: Charles Brantley Aycock, a lawyer, teacher and former North Carolina governor known as a pillar of the Democratic Party's white supremacist campaigns and a promoter of segregation; John Caldwell Calhoun, former Vice President of the United States who promoted slavery as a "positive good" beneficial to slaves; James Paul Clarke, former Senator from the United States Democratic Party and Governor of Arkansas, who was an advocate of white supremacy; and lastly and most significantly, former President of the United States Supreme Court Rodger B. Taney, author of Dred Scott's decision that black Americans "were not intended to be" American citizens.

The provision that includes the removal of the Confederate statues was added to the draft legislative funding bill that seeks to provide more than $ 4 billion to the legislative branch for fiscal year 2021, which begins in October.

Recently, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, ordered the removal of four portraits from the Speaker's lobby, the hallway outside the House, of the speakers who had served the Confederacy in previous years.

"There is no space in the sacred halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to commemorate the people who embody the violent intolerance and grotesque racism of the Confederacy," Pelosi told reporters.

In response to the recent removal of monuments by activists nationwide, President Trump signed an executive order for the creation of a "National Garden" of statues.

“These statues are silent masters in solid form of stone and metal. They preserve the memory of our American history and awaken in us a spirit of responsibility for chapters not yet written. These works of art claim gratitude for the achievements and sacrifices of our exceptional fellow citizens who, despite their shortcomings, put their strengths, talents, and lives at the service of our nation, ”said the White House statement.

The White House executive order states that a task force is being formed and will be responsible for "Building and Reconstructing Monuments to American Heroes." The National Garden of Statues will be completed and open to the public in 2026.