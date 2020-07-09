House Democrats propose blocking construction projects on military bases with Confederate names

The House Appropriations Committee approved a spending bill for fiscal year 2021, but included a provision that would ban military construction projects on bases named after Confederate figures.

"The bill … includes a new provision to ban military construction projects at facilities named for Confederate officers, who led and waged an armed rebellion against the United States, until a process has been initiated to replace the name of those facilities, "said President Debbie. Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Said in a statement Thursday.

The bill approved funding for Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies by a vote of 30-20.

MCCARTHY SAYS IT WILL INTRODUCE TICKET LOCK FUNDS FOR STATES THAT DO NOT PROTECT STATUES

The committee approved a spending package of more than $ 250 billion in "discretionary and mandatory funds," representing an increase of more than $ 15 billion from fiscal year 2020, and an increase of $ 2.3 billion from what the President Trump had requested.

The latest bill is just one of several new legislative proposals that Democrats have added to spending packages for fiscal year 2021, in an attempt to target Confederate legacies and symbols.

"No service member should live or train at a base named after a person who betrayed America's quest for a more perfect union," Wasserman Schultz said Thursday.

The package also prevents President Trump from using the bill's funds to pay for the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Members of the Republican Party attempted to introduce an amendment that would fill the funds Trump previously used to pay for the border wall, but Democrats refused to finance the construction of the wall using military funds.

"As I have repeatedly said, military construction dollars should be used only for their intended purpose, which is to support the mission of the Department of Defense, service members and their families," said Wasserman Schultz.

"We can debate the merits of a border wall, but we reserve that for your consideration during the National Security marking," he added.

THE HOUSE'S DEFENSE FINANCING INVOICE ALLOCATES $ 1M TO APPOINT THE MILITARY FACILITIES APPOINTED FOR THE CONFEDERATES

House Democrats introduced a separate defense spending bill earlier this week that included a $ 1 million provision to assist military bases with the costs of renaming their "facilities, facilities, roads, and streets." they have Confederate names.

There are currently 10 U.S. Army bases named after Confederate figures.

The commander of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, ordered the removal of all "Confederation-related paraphernalia" from the Marine Corps bases in February, months before George Floyd's death, prompting debates at national level on systemic racism.

And Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy were "open to a bipartisan discussion on the subject" in early June.

But Trump later said he would not consider changing the names of the bases. In a tweet, Trump said: "My Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations."

"Fighting your own compatriots in the name of continuing slavery to other human beings is not an act to be honored, and it is beyond the time of change in those military bases that honor those people with their namesake," said Wasserman Schultz on Thursday.

Trump has threatened to veto any bill that aims to change the names of military bases.

The rank-and-file member of the House Appropriations Committee, John Carter, R-Texas, could not immediately be reached for comment on the new bill.