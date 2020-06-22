House Democrats schedule depositions with Pompeo's top aides in the investigation into the firing of the State Department inspector general

Representatives Elliot Engel, D-N.Y., And Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Scheduled depositions with top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to investigate the firing of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

"The American people deserve to hear the truth about why the President fired one of the government's independent vigilantes at the request of Secretary Pompeo. Our investigation has identified people who were involved in the firing of Mr. Linick, who knew about the job. ongoing from his office or both, "Engel and Maloney said in a statement.

"It is disappointing that the State Department has refused to make these witnesses available for the transcribed voluntary interviews we originally requested, but we are determined to obtain the transparency that Americans deserve," the New York Democrats continued.

However, Linick himself provided a transcribed interview with Congress after his dismissal, in which he said his office had been investigating Pompeo's decision to accelerate a $ 8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia, among other issues. from the State Department.

DEPARTMENT OF STATE ACCUSES IG DISMISSAL OF OBTAINING OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS, ACCESSES OFFICE AFTER

Linick had also reportedly been investigating whether Pompeo had ordered a staff member to run personal errands, such as walking his dog, making dinner reservations and taking dry cleaning, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. .

Linick, former US Deputy Prosecutor. USA In California and Virginia, which has held the IG post since 2013, he had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since Trump took office.

His office had also criticized several people appointed by Trump for their treatment of career personnel for allegedly not sufficiently supporting Trump and his policies, the AP reported.

Trump wrote in a letter to Congress in May that he no longer trusted Linick, but later told reporters that he did so at Pompeo's request and that he knew little of Linick's work.

After he was fired, Democrats in Congress immediately cried badly, and the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggested that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Carol Morello of the Washington Post, Pompeo said in an interview that Linick "was not playing a role the way we had tried to do it" and was "trying to undermine what we were trying to do." "

THE DISMISSED STATE DEPARTMENT IG HAD BEEN WATCHING IF POMPEO STAFF MADE PERSONAL ERRANDS, SOURCES SAY

Linick's removal continued a series of changes among government inspectors general. Most notable was Trump's firing in April of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for his role in the whistleblower complaint that led to the Ukraine investigation, and Trump's subsequent indictment.

Engel immediately announced the investigation and accused Pompeo of expelling Linick because of his investigation into the arms business.

"I learned that there may be another reason for the firing of IG Linick. His office was investigating, at my request, Trump's false declaration of an emergency in order to send weapons to Saudi Arabia," Engel tweeted Monday. "We don't have the full picture yet, but it is worrying that Sec Pompeo wanted Linick to be expelled."

In May 2019, President Trump declared an emergency that allowed him to avoid Congress to send arms to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with the Oversight Committee, revealed that six statements will be made behind closed doors over the next month.

Among those who will testify at a hearing for the Foreign Affairs Commission is the Assistant Secretary of State for Administration, Brian Bulatao, who, according to the committee, already agreed to do so on July 2. Linick told lawmakers Bulatao, a longtime Pompeo confidante, had often tried to "intimidate" him about investigations, particularly about the Saudi arms business.

On June 29, Pompeo's executive secretary Lisa Kenna will be the first to testify. Also on July 8, the committee plans to call Mike Miller, deputy undersecretary for defense trade, followed by Toni Porter, the department's senior adviser, on July 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later in July, Marik String, former deputy assistant secretary; Charles Faulkner, former principal deputy assistant secretary; and R. Clarke Cooper, undersecretary of the Office of Military Political Affairs, will be called to testify.

Rich Edson and Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.