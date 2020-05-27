House of 1000 corpses and more shudder next month

We are * check calendar * right in that transition period from one month to the next. A time when streaming services update their respective content libraries and gamers around the world stand up and take note of new titles coming to Games With Gold and PS Plus. Spoilers: The latter is bringing out the big guns for June 2020.

In the streaming world, Netflix and Amazon Prime have already described newcomers to their respective platforms next week; Now, it's Shudder's turn to show exactly what subscribers can expect for the next four weeks.

Upon reaching us via Bloody Disgusting, the official roster is packed with some delightful horror titles, including the cult favorite from Rob Zombie, House of 1000 corpses. It's the horrible blood festival that later inspired 3 from hell, the equally horrifying 2019 horror hit that joined Shudder in February.

With the late Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, and Rainn Wilson, both House of 1000 corpses and 3 from hell They are must-have movies if you are a fan of Rob Zombie. If not, never worry; Shudder has many new TV shows and movies on the way in June.

June 1st Blacula Scream Blacula Scream Sugar hill House of 1000 corpses June 4 Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street 5th June The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs 8 of June Lyle June 11 Warning: don't play June 12 The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs June, 15 The bone box Mausoleum



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

And continued:

June 18 Fear package 19th of June Etheria 2020 Shorts Program The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs (Season Finale) June 22nd Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary Psychopath June 25th Tasty June 29 Dig two graves

To top it all, Shudder also brings Outstanding Collections, namely Queer horror (available June 1) and Etheria (available June 19), as well as the continuation of the original series The last drive-in with Joe Bob BriggsSpanning 10 episodes, it will highlight everything from horror classics to foreign cult favorites. Expect an occasional special guest, too.

So in general, Shudder It's certainly beefing up its content library as we move forward in June 2020. Which is the same, given the demand for streaming titles during the COVID-19 crash.