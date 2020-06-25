House of Representatives Armed Services President Proposes $ 1 Billion Pandemic Preparedness Fund

Smith's "president mark" of the House's annual defense policy bill includes a $ 1 billion national security preparedness and pandemic resistance fund. Smith's legislation, which the House Armed Services Committee will debate and vote on next week, includes authorizing $ 200 million to help small businesses at the defense industrial base, $ 50 million for research "to rapidly produce medical countermeasures Against New Threats "and $ 750 million for research related to pandemic preparedness, according to a copy of the legislation.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to rise at an alarming rate. Texas, California and Florida, the country's three most populous states, set records for new daily cases amid fears of "apocalyptic" surges in major Texas cities.

Smith's version of the National Defense Authorization Act does not include any provisions on racial injustices in the military or the appointment of military bases after Confederate leaders, two topics that are likely to be the focus of the amendments offered during the committee debate. in the next week. Committee advisers said Smith, a Washington Democrat, wanted to allow committee members to evaluate the appointment of bases after the Confederate leaders, and the panel awaits amendments from both sides to address the issue during the committee's debate.

The Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment by Senator Elizabeth Warren to remove Confederate names from military bases during its debate on the defense policy bill, which the Senate will debate in the room next week. The provision is rejected by President Donald Trump and many Republicans in the Senate.