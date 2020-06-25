House of Representatives Armed Services President Proposes $ 1 Billion Pandemic Preparedness Fund

Smith's "president mark" of the House's annual defense policy bill includes a $ 1 billion national security preparedness and pandemic resistance fund. Smith's legislation, which the House Armed Services Committee will debate and vote on next week, includes authorizing $ 200 million to help small businesses at the defense industrial base, $ 50 million for research "to rapidly produce medical countermeasures Against New Threats "and $ 750 million for research related to pandemic preparedness, according to a copy of the legislation.
Smith's version of the National Defense Authorization Act does not include any provisions on racial injustices in the military or the appointment of military bases after Confederate leaders, two topics that are likely to be the focus of the amendments offered during the committee debate. in the next week. Committee advisers said Smith, a Washington Democrat, wanted to allow committee members to evaluate the appointment of bases after the Confederate leaders, and the panel awaits amendments from both sides to address the issue during the committee's debate.
The issue is likely to be a point of conflict during House and Senate debates over mandatory defense legislation.
The Smith bill also does not include restrictions on diverting Pentagon funds to build the President's wall along the southern border. That was included in the bill passed by the House last year, but was removed from the version of the legislation enacted after negotiations between the House and the Senate. The committee's advisers said they were bound during the negotiations by last year's budget deal that prevented a ban on funding for the border wall, and that the budget deal still applies to this year's defense policy bill.