House of Representatives committee chairs call for IG investigation into use of federal officials to quell Portland protests







The heads of the Judiciary, National Security and Oversight and Reform committees sent a letter Sunday to inspectors general of the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security requesting the investigation.

"As we continue to support our fellow citizens protesting against systemic racism and police brutality across the country, we are increasingly alarmed at the Trump Administration's use of federal law enforcement to violate civil rights. of our constituents, "says the letter.

And in Portland, where protests have continued in the weeks after Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis in late May, federal officers have been seen in a masked, camouflaged, and clearly police-less video, arresting the protesters and placing them in unmarked vehicles.

"This is a matter of utmost urgency. Citizens are concerned that the Administration has deployed a secret police force, not to investigate crimes but to intimidate people it considers to be political opponents, and that the use of these tactics will proliferate across the country. " committee chairs wrote. "Therefore, we ask that you begin your review of these issues immediately." The US Attorney for Oregon also asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to investigate the actions of federal agents. Other state leaders, including his Democratic governor and Portland mayor, have recently asked federal agents to leave the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that officers deny residents due process during the arrests. "Apparently, people are being taken off the streets in unmarked trucks, rental cars, apparently. They are denied probable cause. And they are denied due process. They don't even know who is putting them in the trucks," Wheeler said. : "As far as I can see, this is completely unconstitutional." Both Trump and DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf have defended the agents' actions. In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump claimed that the federal government was trying to "help" Portland amid the riots.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this story.