What is the release date of House of the Dragon Season 1?

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 1?

Who will be starring in House of the Dragon Season 1?

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen: The fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. He was chosen by lords. His name is Viserys Targaryen. He is a good king who is kind and has enough money (he says).

Emma D’Arcy as Princess RhaenyraTargaryen: King Viserys’s firstborn is a girl. She is a dragon rider and she expects to become the Seven Kingdoms’ first ruling queen.

MillyAlcock portrays young RhaenyraTargaryen.

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower: She is Otto Hightower’s daughter. She lived in the Red Keep and was part of the king’s circle. She is known as the most beautiful woman in all of the Seven Kingdoms.

Emily Carey portrays young Alicent Hightower.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: The heir to the Iron Throne, he is the younger brother of King Viserys and grandson to King Jaeherys. He has been a good warrior and dragon rider.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower: Alicent’s father is the Hand of the King. He helps King Viserys and the realm. The Hand of the King is a rival to Prince Daemon.

Steve Toussaint as Lord CorlysVelaryon: This man is the lord of House Velaryon. He was a famous seafarer and people know him as “The Sea Snake”.

Eve Best as Princess RhaenysVelaryon: Queen Alysanne was the first wife of Lord Corlys.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria: A dancer. She became Prince Daemon’s most trusted ally.

Fabien Frankel as SerCriston Cole: A man from Dorne who knows how to use a sword. He is the son of a lord’s helper.

Whom else we can expect in the starring?

Graham McTavish as SerHarroldWesterling: The Kingsguard was started by the king called Jaehaerys. One of his jobs is to watch over and protect Princess Rhaenyra.

Ryan Corr as SerHarwin Strong: Lyonel Strong is the Master of Laws. His son is called “Breakbones”. He is said to be the strongest man in all of the Seven Kingdoms.

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister/SerTylandLannister: Jason is the Ruler of Casterly Rock, and his twin brother Tyland is a very tricky politician.

David Horovitch as Grand MaesterMellos: A trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong: The younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury: King Viserys had a small council. Lord Honeyholt and Master of Coin were on it.

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong: The law degree of the King Viserys was Master of Laws.

Wil Johnson as SerVaemondVelaryon: The younger brother of Lord Corlys Velaryon.

John Macmillan as SerLaenorVelaryon: He is the son of Princess Rhaenys and Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Theo Nate portrays young LaenorVelaryon.

Savannah Steyn as Lady LaenaVelaryon: A child of a daughter of Princess Rhaenys and Lord CorlysVelaryon.

Based on a novel from George R.R. Martin, the Game of Thrones prequel series will take place over two years after the show and hundreds of years before the events in Game of Thrones. With the creators of Game of Thrones going to work for Netflix on a new show, House of Dragon will have a new set of showrunners. One is Ryan Condal and the other is Miguel Sapochnik. The director of Game of Thrones is someone you might know. He has directed many episodes on the show, including some of the most famous ones. His name is Sapochnik. He directed “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night.” Many people said that the book “Fire and Blood” is not good. Some people thought the story was too boring. The TV show will be different because it has lots of excitement, like big battles with lots of fighting. Hopefully, the TV show will be fun to watch!HBO recently said that the show will be set in the year 2022. Filming was still going on. It is being filmed in the U.K.The first season of Game of Thrones was released in April 2011. Filming for that season took place throughout the previous summer and fall. HBO will likely release the first season of House of Dragons in 2022. Maybe they are releasing it in April to remind people of the first time they watched the show.This TV show is based on a book that tells the story of the house of Targaryen that has people who are called dragons. This story is based on 300 years ago. The creators of the show are not sure how much they will use from the book Fire & Blood. It is hard to tell if they will be faithful to it or change things. They might start in the middle with a crisis of succession for the Targaryen family’s history.