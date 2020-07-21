House Passes $ 740 Billion Financing Bill That Would Eliminate Confederate Names From Military Bases

He advanced with a veto-proof bipartisan majority from 295 to 125.
The passage of the legislation establishes negotiations between the House and the Senate for a final version of the bill. Senators are also considering their camera proposal this week.
The House measure would compel the military to take steps to change the names of bases and facilities named after the Confederates in one year. The Senate bill version incorporates similar provisions to remove Confederate names from the bases for three years.
The White House emphasized Trump's opposition to the plan on Tuesday, saying in a statement that various provisions "present serious concerns," specifically targeting the name change of military institutions.
The House bill would also ban Confederate flags on military property, including vehicles, homes, and clothing. It provides exceptions to the ban in some cases, such as Defense Department-owned museums and tombstones of Confederate soldiers.
Members also sought to limit Trump's ability to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in legislation. An amendment adopted in the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee before the bill hit the floor of the house would require the administration to certify to Congress that withdrawing troops is in the best interest of the United States and would not compromise efforts. counter-terrorism in Afghanistan or the United States. troops at risk.
Proposal to limit the presidential power over the Insurrection Law
It also requires a report on the threat posed by the Taliban and the impacts of a possible troop withdrawal.
The legislation was passed without commission in early July. However, the debate was not without controversy.
Democrats approved an amendment Tuesday to impose limits on the president's ability to deploy the military within the United States under the Insurrection Act to calm internal unrest, a proposal that Republicans fiercely opposed.
The amendment, tabled by Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, would require the President and Secretary of Defense to certify to Congress with "demonstrable evidence" that a concerned US state cannot or does not want to suppress an insurrection before the President take military action. to answer that.
Such certification would also include details of the circumstances that require the invocation of the Law of Insurrection and a description of the mission, scope and duration of the use of members of the armed forces for the matter.
During Monday's debate, Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Republican, argued that the Escobar amendment "would hamper and delay" executive efforts to preserve domestic peace. He claimed that the amendment was a "political trick".
Escobar and his allies defended the amendment in an effort to impose transparency on the use of military force, noting that it would apply to all presidents in the future, not just Trump.
"Congress has a responsibility to monitor the use of military force," said Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey.
The House added Escobar's amendment to the defense bill with a vote of 215 to 190. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's Washington was the only Republican who supported the measure. Fourteen Democrats, including several freshmen from conservative districts, joined Republicans to vote against.