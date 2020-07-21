House Passes $ 740 Billion Financing Bill That Would Eliminate Confederate Names From Military Bases





He advanced with a veto-proof bipartisan majority from 295 to 125.

The passage of the legislation establishes negotiations between the House and the Senate for a final version of the bill. Senators are also considering their camera proposal this week.

The House measure would compel the military to take steps to change the names of bases and facilities named after the Confederates in one year. The Senate bill version incorporates similar provisions to remove Confederate names from the bases for three years.

The agreement between the two houses on the matter makes it likely that some form of the plan to change the name of the bases will survive in the final text of the legislation, which could lead to a confrontation with President Donald Trump, who has promised veto the legislation if you strip Confederate names of military bases.