House to vote on police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd





The vote comes a day after Democrats blocked a Republican bill in the Senate. The House bill is expected to pass largely along party lines, and Republicans oppose it.

The legislation, titled George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, has provisions to reform qualified immunity for law enforcement, law enforcement racial profiling bans and prohibits no-touch orders in federal cases of drugs. It would ban strangulation at the federal level and classify it as a civil rights violation and establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Justice Department.

But it has little chance of becoming law. Despite calls by both sides for swift action to tackle police misconduct, efforts to find common ground have largely become partisan finger pointing as both sides question the approach of the police. other part.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that she hoped to bring Democratic legislation to the conference with the proposal from the Senate GOP. However, it is unclear whether the Senate will be able to pass some kind of police measure after the defeat of the Republican proposal on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already rejected the House plan, saying it is overreaching and will not advance in the Senate.