House to vote on removal of Confederate statues on Wednesday







The bill requires the removal of the statues of people who voluntarily served the Confederacy from the exhibit at the Capitol complex, and would compel states to replace those statues in the Collection of the National Statues Hall. It would also remove three statues of men who defended slavery, segregation, and white supremacy during their lives: John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock, and James P. Clarke.

The statues have come under fire before now, but members of Congress have pressed with renewed urgency to address the issue in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and massive protests against systemic racism throughout U.S.

The Senate would also have to pass the legislation for it to take effect. Republicans in that chamber have rejected efforts by Congress to address the statues, saying states should make the decision.

Across the Capitol, there are a dozen statues honoring people like Jefferson Davis, who was President of the Confederacy, its Vice President, and Robert E. Lee.