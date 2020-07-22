House to vote on removal of Confederate statues on Wednesday

The bill requires the removal of the statues of people who voluntarily served the Confederacy from the exhibit at the Capitol complex, and would compel states to replace those statues in the Collection of the National Statues Hall. It would also remove three statues of men who defended slavery, segregation, and white supremacy during their lives: John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock, and James P. Clarke.
The Senate would also have to pass the legislation for it to take effect. Republicans in that chamber have rejected efforts by Congress to address the statues, saying states should make the decision.
Across the Capitol, there are a dozen statues honoring people like Jefferson Davis, who was President of the Confederacy, its Vice President, and Robert E. Lee.
Some represent soldiers and generals in Confederate uniforms. A belt buckle on a statue of Joseph Wheeler, a general in the Confederate Army, is clearly marked "CSA" for the Confederate States of America.
"My ancestors built the Capitol, but there are still monuments to the same people who enslaved my ancestors," Representative Karen Bass, president of the Black Caucus Congress, said Wednesday.
He added that the presence of the statues on Capitol Hill represents "an acceptance of white supremacy and racism, something we are fighting day by day to dismantle."
Each state sends two statues of prominent residents to the Capitol as part of the National Statues Collection Statues. Several states had already been making plans to change their statues.
Florida is tearing down its statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith and replacing it with civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune. Arkansas is pulling out its two controversial statues, swapping them out for country singer Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates.
The bill slated for a House vote on Wednesday would also remove the bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote Dred Scott's opinion stating that African-Americans could not be citizens of the United States, of the former chamber of the Supreme Court.
"While the removal of the bust of Supreme Court President Roger Brooke Taney from the United States Capitol does not relieve Congress of the historical mistakes it made to protect the institution from slavery, it expresses Congress's recognition of one of the most notorious that it has never taken place in one of its rooms, that of the decision of the Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, Dred Scott v. Sandford, "says the legislation.
A bust of Thurgood Marshall, the first judge of the Black Supreme Court, would replace Taney.
The legislation would also eliminate a bust of John C. Breckinridge, who was vice president of the United States but later joined the Confederacy and served as secretary of war.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who co-sponsored the bill, said he anticipates a strong bipartisan show of support for the effort.
"This is not a partisan issue," he said.
Lawmakers in the House are considering the bill under the suspension of the rules, a process used for measures that have enough support to pass with a 2/3 majority of members present and voting.
"It is time for us to end the glorification of the men who committed treason against the United States in a concerted effort to keep African-Americans shackled," said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Before the vote.
This story has been updated with additional developments on Wednesday.