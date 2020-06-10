Houston boss says investigators should look "very closely" at story between George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo suggested on "Your World" Wednesday that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin may have had personal motivation when he knelt on George Floyd's neck shortly before his death. on May 25, and urged investigators to examine the relationship between the two men "very close."

"I know that if it were in my city, I would be closely investigating the relationship with Mr. Floyd and the officer who had that knee in his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds," Acevedo told host Neil Cavuto.

"I have a feeling that we can find some kind of conflict that may have led this individual to do what he did with an abandoned heart and with malice in his heart, which I think will have an impact on the type of charges and the impact in the trial moving forward. "

FLOYD, CHAUVIN BOTH WORKED IN THE SAME MINNEAPOLIS NIGHT CLUB

Chauvin and Floyd worked as security guards at the same Minneapolis nightclub as recently as last year, but the details of their interactions are unconfirmed.

On Wednesday, a former co-worker told CBS that the two men had a history and that they "hit heads" on several occasions.

The former nightclub owner could not confirm the details, but the Associated Press reported that she recalled the incidents when Chauvin became aggressive during events that drew a mostly black clientele, and would respond to the fights by spraying the crowd with Mace.

"I don't think race can be eliminated in equivalence of motivation," Acevedo said, reiterating that researchers have to "dig deep into his past and [Chauvin's] motives."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Acevedo, who testified earlier Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee on issues related to police brutality and racial profiling, also told Cavuto that he opposed the move to "strip the police," saying "communities of color and poor communities need us. " "