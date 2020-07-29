Houston drivers who don't pay tickets make 550,000 ineligible for license renewal: study

The roads around Houston may soon see much less traffic.

This is because more than half a million drivers in the country's fourth largest city are currently ineligible to renew their licenses due to unpaid traffic fines, according to a study by various organizations.

The same problem also exists in other parts of Texas, Houston FOX 26 reported.

One problem is that drivers who don't pay their tickets on time also get late payment penalties, which can quickly add up.

Driver Jude Augustin, who lost his license, said that's what happened to him, according to FOX 26.

"I have missed great great jobs just because of my driver's license," Augustin told the station. "I didn't have that driver's license, so I missed great jobs on the high seas and worked here in the city."

The problem primarily affects low-income drivers, according to FOX 26.

Houston drivers received some recent breaks: The Texas Legislature last year eliminated the state's Driver Responsibility Program, which suspended licenses for unpaid fines, and the Harris County Commissioners Court, which covers Houston and the Surrounding municipalities voted only this month to end its OmniBase program, under which some 25,000 licenses were blocked, the station reported.

However, other drivers may be affected by the No Show and Pay Program, according to the report.

Emily Gerrick, managing attorney for the Texas Fair Defense Project, said losing a driver's license makes it difficult for many low-income Texans to keep their jobs and homes.

"As you can imagine, many people lose their jobs or can't get it if they don't have their driver's license," he said. "It only seems to create harm to people who are already vulnerable and are struggling financially and have huge racial disparities."

The Driven By Debt, Texas Appleseed, and Texas Fair Defense Project study found, for example, that 40 percent of those with unpaid tickets were black, even though blacks make up only 22 percent of the population. from the city.

Augustin found help with his debts through a program run by the Fountain of Praise church, FOX 26 reported. He finally paid his fines, restored his license, and found a better job.