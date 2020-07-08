Houston Mayor Cancels In-Person Convention Of Texas Republican Party

By stepping up pressure for the Texas Republican Party to hold its convention virtually, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had previously said he had asked the city's legal department to review the contract between the Republican State Executive Committee and the venue operator. of the convention, Houston First Corporation.

Turner later announced that he had officially ordered Houston First Corporation to cancel his contract with the state Republican Party.

"Houston sent a letter to the state Republican Party (executive committee) signed by the president and the president canceling this convention," the mayor said at a press conference.

"These are some very serious moments and the public safety of the people who attend the convention, the employees, their family members, the people of the city of Houston; public health concerns are paramount," added Turner. .

The mayor had said for a Town hall meeting Earlier on Wednesday, the city will exercise any provision it finds that allows it to cancel the contract and not allow the Republican convention to move forward.

"Wherever there are provisions that allow us to cancel this convention, we will exercise those provisions," Turner said. "The plan is to exercise those provisions, cancel this agreement, this contract, today, so as not to go ahead with this convention."

The Texas Republican Party convention will be held inside the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16-18, and is expected to draw thousands to downtown Houston. The committee meetings were to start on July 13.

Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey said in a statement Wednesday that the party's legal team is "evaluating the City's ability to act in this manner at this time and weighing our legal options."

"We are prepared to take all necessary steps to proceed in the peaceful exercise of our constitutionally protected rights," said Dickey.

The Texas Republican Party had previously announced that the convention will have multiple precautions and security measures for attendees, including thermal scanners at entrances and hand sanitizing stations throughout the convention. Masks will be provided to fulfill the Governor's mandate.

The meeting areas will be "thoroughly cleaned" between meetings and there will be expanded seating that will allow attendees to practice social distancing, the party said.

Dickey reiterated Wednesday the security measures implemented for the convention.

"After allowing tens of thousands of protesters to gather peacefully in the same city, in the same area, without any of the precautions and security measures we have taken, he is trying to deny the critical electoral role of a political party that should be equally protected under the constitution, "Dickey said of Turner.

The party had previously said it was preparing for an online convention as the "ultimate contingency plan."

On Monday, the mayor's office said it sent a letter to the executive director of the Texas Republican Party urging them to cancel the convention in person and celebrate it virtually.

"Health inspectors will be on site throughout the convention to ensure all guidelines are followed. Otherwise, inspectors have the authority to close the convention," the office said on Twitter.

The office also said it sent the state GOP "conditions they must adhere to in order to hold the convention."

The Houston Health Department's health authority, Dr. David Persse, sent a letter to Turner and the president of the Houston First Corporation on Tuesday, warning that the convention is a "clear and present danger to health and the well-being of convention goers, workers, local hotel and restaurant owners and Houston residents due to the growing pandemic. "

Turner during Wednesday's city council meeting called it "a letter that, as the mayor of Houston, I simply cannot ignore or ignore."

"It is not prudent, it is not wise, and it is not in the safety of the public health of this city, the delegates, the employees and others, for this convention: the republican state convention to advance, and we are going to exercise the provisions of the contract to cancel this convention, "Turner said of the planned meeting.

In a statement on their website, the George R. Brown Convention Center and Houston First Corporation said they do not make a decision to postpone or cancel an event, but rather leave it to the discretion of the event organizers.

Texas had at least 216,026 reported cases and 745 deaths on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Harris County, which encompasses Houston and is the most populous county in Texas, leads the state in confirmed cases.