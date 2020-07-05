Houston mom beats coronavirus before delivering healthy triplets

A Texas hospital highlights what it says is the remarkable story of a Houston woman who gave birth to triplets after battling the coronavirus for nearly a month.

The Texas Women's Hospital in Houston reported on the woman, identified as Maggie, and her newborns in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Despite her circumstances, her attitude remained brighter than the fireworks on the fourth of July," the hospital said of the proud mother.

Maggie was 28 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital on May 8, the day she was scheduled to be admitted so that she and her babies could be monitored in the hospital's delivery unit.

PREGNANT WOMEN WITH CORONAVIRUSES MOST LIKELY TO BE HOSPITALIZED, CDC WARNS

As part of admission, he underwent a COVID-19 test that tested positive two days later.

"While perplexed at how she had contracted the virus since she had been quarantined at her home since March 23, as an incredibly kind and selfless person, Maggie's main concern was everyone but her," the hospital said. "She was concerned about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and doctors who cared for her."

RECENT POSITIVE MEXICAN TRIPLE TESTS FOR CORONAVIRUSES

By June 4, she was considered cured after two consecutive tests for COVID-19 tested negative for the virus.

But that day, Maggie developed a new complication. She learned during her weekly ultrasound that the "Baby A" cord was wrapped around her neck.

Hours later, doctors performed an emergency caesarean section, the hospital said.

During delivery, Maggie had her mother with her to serve as her sole support person because her husband had also tested positive for COVID-19 and still needed to undergo a second test to demonstrate that he was cured.

"At 4:51 p.m.,‘ Baby A ", Isabella, was born at 3.11 lbs. At 4:53 p.m., ‘Baby B’, Nathaniel, was born at 3.7 lbs. Finally, at 4:55 p.m., & # 39; Baby C & # 39 ;, Adriel, was born at 2.1 pounds, ”the hospital said. "The doctors and nurses were amazed at how good Maggie was. She and her babies, who arrived in the perfect ABC order, were healthy, safe, and undoubtedly resilient. ”

A month later, newborns continue to grow healthier and healthier each day in the NICU, and Maggie, who has been discharged, is adjusting to her new routine of visiting babies every day, according to the hospital.

Maggie was also advising other women who are pregnant and test positive for COVID-19 not to let their fear of the virus outweigh their emotions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a mother, you want to be in control, but right now, you have to accept that you are not in control of everything," Maggie said. "You must let other people help you and remember that you are not alone. We look forward to each day and celebrate each small victory."